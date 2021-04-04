Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘As an actor, I can fulfil all my dreams’ says Adah Sharma
bollywood

‘As an actor, I can fulfil all my dreams’ says Adah Sharma

The actor says she loves being part of a good film; adds that language, medium and genre doesn’t matter
By Aamir Momin
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Adah Sharma

I don’t have just one dream, I am a greedy person, I have many dreams and being an actor I believe I can fulfil all of them, like dancing, singing, and playing the piano. But acting has always been my first dream,” says Adah Sharma, actress who has worked in multiple films like Commando 2 & 3(2017,2019), !920(2008), Hasee toh Phasee(2014) and more.

Sharma whose new short film Chuha Billi just came out says, “As an actor, I am very fortunate I got to play a role I don’t identify with, this character is really dark and negative, but it was really exciting and fun to have this experience.” She adds that she also found it very exciting to work on a project where she has very less movement yet plays multiple characters.

“I am very fortunate to have films that have been doing well in both Bollywood and Telugu film industries. I definitely would love to be a part of a good film, doesn’t matter the language, medium and genre,” says Sharma who has been working in both the industries.

Sharma says that she wouldn’t want to restrict herself by wanting to work in any specific role and wants to keep her horizons open for any interesting opportunity and wants to keep trying different ‘adahs’. About her process she says, “It is usually different for all roles, there’s a lot of practice and workshops, like for Commando there was physical fitness, for Pati, Patni aur Panga, I spoke to people from the Transgender community.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, wife Sunita confirms

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make a stylish couple at her parents' Easter lunch

Why doesn't Aamir Khan charge 'a single rupee' for his films? Let him explain

Aditya Narayan hospitalised for Covid-19, sent dad message saying 'Pray for me'

“I think you should draw inspiration firstly from yourself and everything that surrounds you. You should not limit yourself to one person or thing, you can draw inspiration from nature, the good and the bad,” she adds that in all her art forms she keeps trying to do better and challenge herself.

Sharma who loves animals says, “I am really comfortable around animals, I feel at home with them. I am happy to be in a position where I can influence people to be friendlier with animals.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP