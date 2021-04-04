‘As an actor, I can fulfil all my dreams’ says Adah Sharma

I don’t have just one dream, I am a greedy person, I have many dreams and being an actor I believe I can fulfil all of them, like dancing, singing, and playing the piano. But acting has always been my first dream,” says Adah Sharma, actress who has worked in multiple films like Commando 2 & 3(2017,2019), !920(2008), Hasee toh Phasee(2014) and more.

Sharma whose new short film Chuha Billi just came out says, “As an actor, I am very fortunate I got to play a role I don’t identify with, this character is really dark and negative, but it was really exciting and fun to have this experience.” She adds that she also found it very exciting to work on a project where she has very less movement yet plays multiple characters.

“I am very fortunate to have films that have been doing well in both Bollywood and Telugu film industries. I definitely would love to be a part of a good film, doesn’t matter the language, medium and genre,” says Sharma who has been working in both the industries.

Sharma says that she wouldn’t want to restrict herself by wanting to work in any specific role and wants to keep her horizons open for any interesting opportunity and wants to keep trying different ‘adahs’. About her process she says, “It is usually different for all roles, there’s a lot of practice and workshops, like for Commando there was physical fitness, for Pati, Patni aur Panga, I spoke to people from the Transgender community.”

“I think you should draw inspiration firstly from yourself and everything that surrounds you. You should not limit yourself to one person or thing, you can draw inspiration from nature, the good and the bad,” she adds that in all her art forms she keeps trying to do better and challenge herself.

Sharma who loves animals says, “I am really comfortable around animals, I feel at home with them. I am happy to be in a position where I can influence people to be friendlier with animals.”