As Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit hospital, their fathers attend Ambani's Ganeshotsav together

Fans can't wait for the arrival of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby this month. The couple visiting the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday further spiked the excitement among fans. While the couple was at the hospital, their respective fathers – veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani – attended the Ganesh Utsav organised by the Ambani family on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Also Read: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan stun in ethnic outfits at Ambani Ganeshotsav. Watch) As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wait for their baby's arrival, their fathers attend Ambani's Ganeshotsav

Fathers give proxy

Deepika and Ranveer's fathers entered the Ganeshotsav together and posed happily for the paparazzi. The soon-to-be grandfathers were seen grinning and smiling widely ahead of the baby's imminent arrival. They attended the celebration on behalf of their children, who were at the HN Reliance Hospital along with the rest of their families.

Deepika, Ranveer ready to be parents

Last week, the couple jointly shared pictures from their intimate pregnancy photoshoot. While Deepika bared her baby bump under a translucent black shirt, Ranveer wore a beige T-shirt. They grinned and rested against each other while posing for the black and white pictures.

Marking the day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and dad-to-be Ranveer Singh on Friday evening visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They both were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in traditional outfits. Ranveer opted for an off-white kurta pyjama. On the other hand, Deepika wore a beautiful emerald green saree. She elevated her look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun. They were accompanied by their family members.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Besides that, Ranveer will also star in Aditya Dhar's next action drama and