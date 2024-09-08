Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan stun in ethnic outfits at Ambani Ganeshotsav. Watch

Bollywood celebrities Kajol, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt turned heads as they arrived at the Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence, Antilia. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and Krishna Shroff were also seen at the event. (Also Read | Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home; Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur seen too) Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan were among the guests at the Ambani Ganeshotsav.

What Kajol, Madhur, Sara, Ananya wore to event

Kajol was seen in a blue and golden saree as she smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Madhuri Dixit opted for an embroidered white saree and green blouse. Shriram was seen in an ethnic outfit. Sanjay wore a black kurta and pyjama, while Maanayata was seen in a green suit.

Who all were there?

Sara Ali Khan wore a colourful lehenga for the occasion. Karan Johar looked stylish in a green sherwani. Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning in a shimmering beige lehenga. Salman Khan arrived in style wearing a brown shirt and white trousers. Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a red suit as she smiled and posed for the camera. Jackie, Ayesha, Tiger and Krishna wore ethnic outfits.

More guests at Ambani Ganeshotsav

Many other celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, attended the event. The Ambani family is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with extra joy this year, as it is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first festival together as a married couple. Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, that commenced today (September 7) and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

About Kajol, Ananya and Salman's projects

Fans will see Kajol in the action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from this, Kajol will star in Do Patti, marking her second collaboration with Kriti Sanon following their earlier film, Dilwale.

Ananya will be seen in CTRL which will stream on Netflix on October 4. It is produced by Saffron and Andolan Films. She currently features in debut series Call Me Bae, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The comedy drama show is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D'Cunha.

Salman will be next seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna will also be part of the film.