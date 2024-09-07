Ambani Ganeshotsav: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani attend in stunning ethnic looks. See pics

Grand celebrations

On Saturday night, the Ambani family's residence, Antilia, played host to a grand pooja.

The celebration was attended by a host of notable celebrities, including Boman Irani, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, adding to the merriment and making it a truly star-studded occasion.

Kareena was seen attending with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and they looked stunning in matching red ethnic ensembles. The couple were gracious to pose for the cameras during the Ganesh Darshan hosted by Mukesh Ambani.

Sonam Kapoor was also looking sophisticated in red attire at the event. Actor Suniel Shetty also made a stylish entrance joining the festivities. Actor Tiger Shroff was seen attending the grand affair with his father and actor Jackie Shroff.

Sidharth Malhotra along with Kiara Advani also slayed the fashion game as they joined the celebration in their best ethnic attire. Actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted arriving with his father and producer Boney Kapoor.

About the festivities

On Friday, Mukesh Ambani and family welcomed the idol of Lord Ganesh at their home Antilia for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, an annual ritual that they have been maintaining for several years.

The Reliance Industries chairman was seen with daughter Isha Ambani, lovingly carrying one of her twins, welcoming the lord into his residence.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and wife Radhika Merchant were also seen welcoming the idol of Lord Ganesh at Antilia amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. According to Lokmat Times, Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation gifted a 20-kg gold crown valued at ₹15 crore for Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol.