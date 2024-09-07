Kareena Kapoor would continue to act even after I forgot to say cut, recalls Chameli director Sudhir Mishra

Kareena Kapoor gave a powerful performance early in her career with Chameli. The actor played a sex worker in the film which was directed by Sudhir Mishra. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, the director recalled memories of working on that film and praised Kareena's dedication as an actor. He shared that at times he would forget to say cut after a scene but Kareena would never stop staying in the character and continue to act. (Also read: Not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor is the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India in 2024) Kareena Kapoor played a sex worker in Chameli, one of her first experimentative roles.

What Sudhir said about Kareena

During the interview, Sudhir said, “Kareena is hugely talented, I remember the script would come every day with dialogues, those who work in mainstream are used to this… She is from Raj Kapoor’s family, she knows how to respect the director and the process. When she would give the shot, I realised that were many a times when I forgot to say cut, she wouldn’t stop either.”

‘She is Chameli, she is the film’

He went on to add, "It is that sense of discipline, that when the director doesn’t cut, I will continue performing. She would then end up doing something or the other that I didn’t ask her to and it was so beautiful. There are a lot of shots which I have held on to her face and kept them. She is Chameli, she is the film. Her discipline was amazing to witness… with so much rehearsals in the rain and in such a short span of time.”

Fans will see Kareena next in The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer. It will release in theatres on September 13.