Not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor is the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India in 2024

With a staggering income from her successful films, endorsements, and business ventures, as per Fortune India, Kareena has paid a massive amount in taxes, surpassing all her female counterparts in the entertainment industry.

Top on list

As per the list, Kareena Kapoor paid tax of ₹20 crore. She is followed by actor Kiara Advani who paid ₹12 crore.

Actor Katrina Kaif is third on the list by paying ₹11 crore. No other female celebrity featured in the list.

Kareena was last seen in Crew, which was a big hit at the box office. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also featured Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

More about the list

When it comes to the list, actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly paid the highest tax among all the Indian celebrities in 2024.

As per the list, Shah Rukh, who has delivered blockbuster hits raking in over ₹2,000 crore globally, paid a tax of ₹92 crore. He is followed by Vijay who paid ₹80 crore as tax. Salman Khan gave a tax of ₹75 crore.

On the work front

Kareena will soon be seen in upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders. Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena (her debut production), The Buckingham Murders is set in London and explores the character of Kareena, a detective and a working mother, investigating a case.

The film, which is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, also stars Ranveer Brar. It premiered to a standing ovation at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year. The film is directed by Hansal.