 Not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor is the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India in 2024
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
Not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor is the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India in 2024

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Sep 05, 2024 02:18 PM IST

The list of celebrities who paid the highest amount of income tax in 2024 in India was released by Fortune India.

Not Deepika Padukone or Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor has emerged as the queen of Bollywood. According to recent reports, the actor has become the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India for the year 2024. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid 92 crore in 2024: Full list

Kareena will soon be seen in upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders.(Instagram)
Kareena will soon be seen in upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders.(Instagram)

With a staggering income from her successful films, endorsements, and business ventures, as per Fortune India, Kareena has paid a massive amount in taxes, surpassing all her female counterparts in the entertainment industry.

Top on list

As per the list, Kareena Kapoor paid tax of 20 crore. She is followed by actor Kiara Advani who paid 12 crore.

Actor Katrina Kaif is third on the list by paying 11 crore. No other female celebrity featured in the list.

Kareena was last seen in Crew, which was a big hit at the box office. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also featured Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

More about the list

When it comes to the list, actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly paid the highest tax among all the Indian celebrities in 2024.

As per the list, Shah Rukh, who has delivered blockbuster hits raking in over 2,000 crore globally, paid a tax of 92 crore. He is followed by Vijay who paid 80 crore as tax. Salman Khan gave a tax of 75 crore.

On the work front

Kareena will soon be seen in upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders. Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena (her debut production), The Buckingham Murders is set in London and explores the character of Kareena, a detective and a working mother, investigating a case.

The film, which is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, also stars Ranveer Brar. It premiered to a standing ovation at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year. The film is directed by Hansal.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On