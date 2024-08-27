Katrina Kaif looks radiant in black as Vicky Kaushal drops her at airport. Watch

Vicky drops Katrina at airport

A paparazzo on Instagram shared a video from Monday night, in which Katrina is seen exiting her white SUV at the airport. She was dressed in black from head to toe, and also carried a matching jacket in her hands. She let her hair loose and smiled and waved to the paparazzi before entering the airport gate.

Eagle-eyed paparazzi could also spot Vicky Kaushal in the car, sitting next to Katrina, before she got out off the vehicle. While his face isn't clearly visible, the silhouette does look like Vicky. Earlier in the day, Vicky was spotted by the photographers as he greeted them, wearing a blue denim shirt, jeans, white sneakers, and a black cap.

Vicky, Katrina's recent appearance

Last week, Vicky and Katrina were also spotted exiting filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's residence, along with Katrina's actor-sister Isabelle Kaif. In the videos and photos that surfaced online, Vicky, dressed casually in a white T-shirt paired with black pants and shoes, was seen descending the stairs with a beaming smile, acknowledging the paparazzi with friendly waves.

Isabelle, who matched her sister's style in a black top and jeans, followed closely behind. Katrina, opting for a more relaxed look in a black sweatshirt and jeans, sported a natural, no-makeup appearance as she was spotted exiting Zoya's house with her radiant smile. She was seen reaching the car last, where Vicky stood by to assist her inside. As the couple departed, Katrina waved cheerfully from the car.

While Katrina is most likely to star in Farhan Akhtar's road movie Jee Le Zaraa next (it's co-written by Zoya), Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's historical drama Chhaava. He'll also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.