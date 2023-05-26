Ashish Vidyarthi opens up about divorce from Piloo after marrying Rupali Barua: 'Age doesn't matter my friend'

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi issued a clarification on social media regarding his personal life after tying the knot recently. He got married to Rupali Barua in Kolkata on Thursday. He posted a video explaining his divorce from his first wife Piloo Vidyarthi and also talked about meeting Rupali after their divorce. Also read: Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Piloo breaks silence after his second wedding: ‘He never cheated on me’

Ashish talks about divorce for first time

Ashish Vidyarthi filed for divorce from Piloo Vidyarthi last year and tied the knot with Rupali Barua on Thursday.

He said, “All of us want to be happy. So, about 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, somehow, for the last two years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best, if we can sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?”

"So, at that point, we both sat down together and said that we will do it amicably. If we can't walk together amicably, let's walk separately but remain amicable. and, that's what we did, with grace and a degree of ease, we parted ways. But, I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally got the word out in the universe.

Ashish on how he met Rupali

“I was at that point 55, when I said I want somebody to get married to. And, that's how I met Rupali Barua. We got chatting then we met a year back. We discovered something interesting about one another and we thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60 but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Whatever be our age, right? so, just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives,” he wrapped up his confession.

Meanwhile, pictures of Ashish and Rupali from their intimate wedding have gone viral on social media. Talking about their divorce, actor Piloo Vidyarthi who is Ashish's first wife told Hindustan Times, “Yes, we didn’t feel the need to tell people about it. We are not into media broadcasting, PR and letting everyone know. We both are good friends and we have maintained it till now. These 22 years were the best part of my life. If you ask him, he will probably say the same thing.”

