Ashish Vidyarthi talks about Bollywood boycott calls, says 'such hatred is worthless': Agar aap khud se naraaz hai...

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has spoken about the boycott calls, especially on social media platforms, which the Hindi film industry faced throughout this year. In a new interview, the actor said that 'such hatred is worthless'. Talking about Bollywood's 'dull phase', he said that 'creative people don't sit and crib about the losses, hits or flops'. (Also Read | Ashish Vidyarthi recalls the time when he had no work: ‘Did not face the camera for two years’)

Ashish has featured in many films in the last few decades and also won a National Film Award. He has been part of Drohkaal, 1942: A Love Story, Oh Darling Yeh Hai India, Baazi, Mrityudaata, Ziddi, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Arjun Pandit, and Vaastav. Ashish also starred in Badal, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Bichhoo, Gaja Gamini, Refugee, LOC: Kargil and GoodBye among many others.

In an interview with DNA India, Ashish said, "Agar aap khud se naraaz hai, toh aapko dusro mein burai dikhegi aur usse naraazgi hogi (If you are angry with yourself, you will see the bad in people and get angry about it). Such hatred is worthless, we don't get anything out of it. I meet few people who are not good at their work, neither do they speak well. But, I don't get influenced by them. I carry on with our work. That's my only advice to everyone. Kisi ki burai mat karo, lekin apna kuch kamaal ka kaam karo (Don't do bad to others but you do some great work)."

He also said, "We all, the creative people don't sit and crib about the losses, hits or flops. We might get moved with the reception, but we learn from it, and start working on our next project. No one wants to make a bad or flop film. But, if a movie does fail to deliver, we should learn from it, and move on. This is what should be done, and many of us believe in it."

Ashish has several projects in the pipeline such as Aar Ya Paar. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 30. He was seen in the second season of the comedy-drama Pitchers which premiered on ZEE5 on December 23. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Gopal Dutt. Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, and Sikander Kher are the new additions to the ensemble cast.

He also has Trial by Fire, a limited series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, which will start streaming on Netflix on January 13. Directed by Prashant Nair, it also stars Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol. Produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj.

