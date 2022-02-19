Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashneer Grover wanted to know other investors of Shark Tank before signing show: 'All have built significant businesses'

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover has said that he wanted to know the names of other investors before signing on the show.
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was a part of Shark Tank India.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:33 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover revealed that before signing the show, he asked the makers, about other investors of the show. He said that he was at ease after knowing the names of other Sharks.

Shark Tank India started airing in December last year and the last episode of the season was aired earlier this month. In an interview, Ashneer, co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, said that he wanted to know the names of the other investors, before signing the show.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, who hosts YouTube talk show Figuring Out, Ashneer said, “I had a very good conversation with the show runner, Bimal and there was this mutual sense of comfort... I also wanted to know who the other judges were because it was critical for me to sit with the right set of people. I realised that either know them (the judges) or know of them and all of them have built significant businesses and that's when I said I'll do the show.”

He added, “Sony had reached out to Venture Catalyst, an early stage investor. The company had invested in BharatPe, and they received 80 times the amount as returns. So, Venture Catalyst gave Sony a list of 300 founders who were potential judges for the show that they could approach. After that, Sony did its own background research and then reached out to me. Since I didn't watch Shark Tank, I did not have the craze to be a part of Shark Tank India. I was told that investing was a part of it and I said yes to the show."

Apart from Ashneer, Shark Tank India also featured business personalities such as MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Aman Gupta, and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal.

