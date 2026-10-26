Asin rose to the ranks of an A-lister in the Hindi and South Indian film industries before choosing to step away from her acting career for a quieter family life after marrying Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax Informatics. In a recent interaction, Rahul spoke about Asin's contribution to raising their seven-year-old daughter, Arin Rayn Sharma, and revealed that they do not allow their daughter to use mobile phones or watch television.

Rahul Sharma on Asin raising their daughter

Asin’s husband Rahul Sharma spoke about raising their daughter Arin.

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While speaking with MyGov India, Rahul spoke about Asin's role as a mother and shared that their daughter has already developed an impressive interest in languages. He said, “We also have a beautiful daughter. She is just seven years old now, but can already understand and speak about 12 languages, including Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Chinese. I am finding it difficult to speak even two languages. We are stuck with English and Hindi.”

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Rahul Sharma also shared that Arin's interest in languages also likely developed because they do not have a television at home and have not given their daughter any screen time so far. He said, “We have not given Arin any screens thus far — no TVs or mobile phones. We only have books at home. We probably have more books at home than Arin has at her school. She is in Class 2 right now, but we already have books for Classes 8 and 9 at home. I quip once in a while, saying, ‘Let her appear for the Class 10 board exam as well. What difference does it make?’ It’s all Asin’s contribution to us."

Rahul calls marrying Asin most important decision of his life

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{{^usCountry}} During the same interaction with same interaction, Rahul also spoke about his relationship with Asin and described marrying her as the most important thing in his life. He called her the rock behind him and credited her with standing by him through difficult circumstances and encouraging him to keep moving forward. Rahul said that Asin has always believed in him, adding that having her in his life has made things easier for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the same interaction with same interaction, Rahul also spoke about his relationship with Asin and described marrying her as the most important thing in his life. He called her the rock behind him and credited her with standing by him through difficult circumstances and encouraging him to keep moving forward. Rahul said that Asin has always believed in him, adding that having her in his life has made things easier for him. {{/usCountry}}

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About Asin

Asin made a name for herself in the South Indian film industry before transitioning to Hindi cinema. She starred opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini (2008), the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, which became a major box-office success. She subsequently appeared in films such as Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786.

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Asin married Rahul Sharma in January 2016 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Arin Rayn Sharma, in October 2017. Since then, Asin has largely stayed away from the public eye.