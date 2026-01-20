Asin makes goofy face in unseen wedding pic shared by husband Rahul Sharma as they celebrate '10 blissful years'
Asin too shared photos giving a glimpse of her and husband Rahul Sharma's daughter busy working on a special message. Check out the photos here.
Actor Asin has clocked 10 years of her marriage with her husband-entrepreneur Rahul Sharma. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Rahul shared an unseen photo of Asin from their wedding.
Rahul Sharma shares unseen pics of Asin
In the picture, Asin showed her tongue as she stood in a white wedding gown. Her friends were seen with her. He also posted a selfie with Asin as they sat inside a restaurant. Dressed in a black outfit, she was seen posing for the camera. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "10 blissful years..."
"She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life every day. Here’s to an incredible future together (champagne flutes clinking)," he added.
Asin shares rare pics
Asin also posted photos on her Instagram Stories as she celebrated her anniversary. A photo showed their daughter writing on the sand. Another picture was of a drawing of her and her husband's initials on sand. "10 years and counting," she wrote.
About Asin's family
Asin married Rahul in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Arin, in October 2017. After the birth of their daughter, the couple earlier released an official statement where they had said, “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl.”
"The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," they also wrote.
All about Asin's career
After her marriage, Asin decided to quit the film industry. She was last seen in 2015's comedy All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. Besides being a part of several South Indian films, Asin was also a part of several big hit Bollywood films such as Ghajini, Ready, Bol Bachchan and Housefull 2, among others.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.