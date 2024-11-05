Mahira Khan recreates Asin's viral dialogue from Ghajini, fans call her ‘queen of expressions’

Mahira Khan recreates funny scene from Ghajini

In the video, Mahira can be seen lip-syncing Asin's dialogue from a comic sequence, which says, “Maine bola, ‘no,’ usne bola ‘please,’ maine bola, ‘no,’ usne bola ‘please.’ Maine bola ok. Ab koi ek taang pe khada ho jaaye to aap kya kar sakte ho (I said, ‘no,’ he said, ‘please,’ I said, ‘no,’ he said, ‘please.’ I said ok. If someone keeps standing on one leg then what else can you do)?” In the video, the journalist is also seen standing on one-leg while pleading to Mahira while recreating the scene. The journalist captioned the reel as, “I never thought hopping on one leg would actually work (laughing, shrug and heart emojis).”

British-Pakistani actor Kubra Khan commented, “Hahaha I love this!! She the best. (heart emoji).” Pakistani model and actor Areeba Habib wrote, “Love this (heart and laughing emojis).” A user commented, “Dayum, she's the queen of expressions (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan wrote, “Hahaha…Mahira’s expressions are everything! And Haroon, you’re absolutely hilarious!” A fan also commented, “This is hilarious lol ... we need to see the bloopers please (laughing emoji).”

About Ghajini

Ghajini is a Hindi film directed by AR Murugadoss. Apart from Aamir and Asin, the movie also featured late actor Jiah Khan, Pradeep Rawat, Riyaz Khan, Tinnu Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Sunil Grover and others in pivotal roles.

Mahira Khan's acting career

Mahira is known for her roles in popular Pakistani films and television shows. She made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Dholakia's Raees (2017) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was last seen in the Pakistani action-drama The Legend of Maula Jatt, opposite Fawad Khan.