Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul offer prayers at Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple, exit without gaining attention from public

Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently visited the Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple in Karnataka. Pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on the internet, which is going viral among fans. Both maintained a low profile during their visit on Saturday to mark the end of the Shravan month. (Also read: Suniel Shetty warns son-in-law KL Rahul not to be ‘such a good boy’)

Athiya and KL Rahul offer prayers

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul offered prayers together.

As a picture of their visit to the Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple in Bengaluru emerged on social media, both Athiya and KL Rahul were seen offering prayers, surrounded by people. Athiya was seen in a printed floral salwar suit whereas K L Rahul opted for white t-shirt and pants. In another picture, both of them were seen standing next to one another and smiling at the camera. Yet another video was recorded by a fan when the couple were seen coming out of the temple. They left quickly without attracting much attention from the public.

KL Rahul reacts to Athiya's rampwalk

In July, Athiya turned showstopper for fashion designer Anamika Khanna at the India Couture Week 2023. She walked the ramp in an embroidered cream long-sleeve dress, jewellery and heels. Reacting to her walk, KL Rahul took to his Instagram Stories and posted a clip of Athiya walking the ramp. He wrote, "My stunning wife (white heart emoji) @athiyashetty." Athiya then, re-posted the clip on her Instagram and captioned it, "My whole heart (white heart emojis)."

Athiya Shetty tied the knot with K L Rahul earlier this year in January at her father-actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. After tying the knot, in a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019. Meanwhile, K L Rahul is recuperating from a minor injury. He chose to skip the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, and will play in the later stages.

