Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got from India: 'My heart has it'

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has said that he doesn't have regrets about not being able to sing songs such as Chashni for Bharat or the title track of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas for Bollywood. The singer, who has delivered numerous hits in Bollywood, added that he believes if it was meant to be, it would have been.

Chashni, as part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2019 film, was sung by Abhijeet Srivastava. Whereas, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas from Sunny Deol's directorial was sung by Arijit Singh. During a recent BBC interview, Atif was told that these songs could sound better in his voice and was asked if he feels 'bittersweet' about Bollywood.

"To be very honest, I don't think it is bittersweet...You cannot do anything about it so I don't look back and regret that 'Oh my God, I think that I would have sung Chashni' and all that. But it is interesting in a way that I have worked the most over there and I have enjoyed myself thoroughly. The love that I have gotten from there I still have it, my heart has it."

He continued, "It can never be bittersweet because I am a firm believer in the fact that if something is for me, it will come to me. If something is not meant to be, you should not have regrets. So it was not in my control to stay back in Pakistan or to not to sing for Bollywood movies. It was meant to be like this and it's good if you accept certain things and embrace them."

In the same interview, he also said that he had recorded Gerua for Dilwale, starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and sent it to Shah Rukh Khan's team. However, it wasn't conveyed to the actor.

Atif Aslam has sung many songs in Bollywood movies. These include Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom, Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka from Race 2, and Tere Bin from Bas Ek Pal.