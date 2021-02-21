Atrangi Re, ‘83, Bellbottom, Shershah: Release dates of big films raining in Bollywood

‘Good times are back’ seems to be the common sentiment in the Hindi film industry as of today. The past week has just been raising excitement among theatre-goers, with makers finally deciding to release their long-pending films after a year full of lull at the box office.

Confirmed release dates show the courage and confidence they have now, in both people trickling in to the halls despite the Covid pandemic, and it being profitable.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who has announced release dates of a whopping five films- Satyameva Jayate 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Atrangi Re, Jhund and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, says, “With producers and theatre owners supporting each other, several of us have decided to release our films in theatres. We as a studio and my partner producers, definitely feel it is important we release big films to get our audiences to the theatres and support the industry. We will be announcing a few of our other films in the coming days.”

Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re hits the theatres on August 6

The trade fraternity is naturally happy with the developments. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says this was awaited, and it was time, since the South film industry had shown in the recent times how releasing in theatres is safe.

“A conversation must have happened between the Producers’ and Multiplex Association, that is where the entire thing was stuck. When big films come, smaller and medium budget films follow. This will have a domino effect, you can expect atleast 24 more films to be announced in the next one week,” he says.

Arguing on behalf of Bollywood to those who feel why didn’t Hindi films do it sooner like south films, he adds, “In the South, they have to take care of their region. Talking about pan India, this takes time. They have to see whether states have opened theatres or not, as they release on more than 4000 screens. Regional films get a 1000, and they are done, so we can’t blame why Bollywood was late.”

Ayushmann Khurrana- Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases on July 9

Shibashish Sarkar,CEO, Reliance Entertainment, which is behind Sooryavanshi and 83, says, “All big stars have announced their films, and with such announcements happening, it basically means producers are getting the confidence that if we release films, audiences will come to theatres.”

THEATRES’ TAKE

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, says theatres are ready to welcome their patrons with this barrage of releases.

“It was always a matter of who will take the first step, and after seeing what happened in the South, where big budget films like Master, and even small budget films did well. The latter was not expected, and the numbers were very encouraging. With 100 percent occupancy in most states, it was a matter of time before Bollywood would start blocking dates,” he opines.

Echoing similar sentiments is Rajender Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure, who says, “We are ready and complying with all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) gievn by Central and State government. Today, barring Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Kerala, all states are operating at 100 percent capacity. We are happy and excited for 2021 now.”

