Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi’s sequel sees massive 64% drop on 1st Monday, races past 91 crore

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the box office, showing a healthy hold on its first Monday. After a big opening weekend, the sequel has now crossed the ₹90 crore net mark in India within just four days of its release. The film hit theatres on August 14 alongside Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and has clearly taken the lead in the box office clash.

Awarapan 2 Day 4 box office collection

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: First Monday brings 64% drop, but the Emraan Hashmi film crosses ₹91 crore.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 had a major drop on its first Monday. The sequel collected ₹9.25 crore net in India on Day 4 from 10,849 shows, with overall occupancy of 22%. This was a 64.4% drop from Sunday’s ₹26 crore. With Monday’s earnings, the film has now taken its India net collection to ₹91 crore in just four days.

The film had started its box office journey on a strong note, opening with ₹22 crore net on Friday. It picked up pace on Saturday, recording a massive jump and earning ₹33.75 crore, helped by the Independence Day holiday. On Sunday, the film added another ₹26 crore, taking its three-day total to ₹81.75 crore net.

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Deep Dive What is the box office collection of Awarapan 2 on its first Monday? Awarapan 2 collected ₹9.25 crore net in India on its first Monday, marking a 64.4% drop from Sunday’s earnings. How does Awarapan 2's box office success compare to the original film? Awarapan 2 surpassed the original film's lifetime collection of ₹13 crore on its first day, demonstrating a significant increase in box office success. Can Awarapan 2 potentially reach ₹200 crore at the box office? Current trade estimates suggest Awarapan 2 could achieve a lifetime net collection between ₹150-160 crore, with a possibility of reaching ₹200 crore if it maintains its momentum.

{{^usCountry}} The contrast with its clash release Batwara 1947 is also hard to miss. While Awarapan 2 added ₹9.25 crore on its first Monday, Sunny Deol’s film managed only ₹2 crore net on the same day, taking its four-day total to ₹28.50 crore. The gap between the two films has widened considerably, with Awarapan 2 now firmly leading the box office race. Can Awarapan 2 reach ₹ 200 crore? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contrast with its clash release Batwara 1947 is also hard to miss. While Awarapan 2 added ₹9.25 crore on its first Monday, Sunny Deol’s film managed only ₹2 crore net on the same day, taking its four-day total to ₹28.50 crore. The gap between the two films has widened considerably, with Awarapan 2 now firmly leading the box office race. Can Awarapan 2 reach ₹ 200 crore? {{/usCountry}}

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Trade estimates currently put its lifetime India net collection in the ₹150-160 crore range, although a sustained run in the coming days could push the film considerably higher.

With two weeks ahead before Yash's Toxic arrives in theatres, Awarapan 2 has a good opportunity to keep adding to its total. If the momentum continues, the sequel could even put the ₹200 crore mark within reach.

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shiv Pandit

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shiv Pandit nearly 19 years after the original film. Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi feature in important roles, while the cast also includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review reads: “The first half of this Nitin Kakkar directorial is effective in keeping the viewer hooked, with the rehash of the popular Toh Phir Aao doing much of the heavy lifting on the nostalgia front. There are stretches, though, where the story begins to test your patience and feels repetitive. There’s a gunfight every 15-20 minutes, which means the characters barely have time to process one shootout before another one arrives.”