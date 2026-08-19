Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6: Emraan Hashmi film sees a dip after crossing 100 crore

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6: Emraan Hashmi is back in a big way. Awarapan 2 brings the actor back as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original released in 2007. The film delivered a strong opening weekend at the box office and went on to cross the ₹100 crore mark in 5 days. How did the film fare at the midweek? Let's find out

Awarapan 2 box office at 10 PM

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6: Emraan Hashmi on the promotional poster of the film.

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Awarapan 2 collected ₹5.04 crore at 10 PM on Wednesday, its fifth day at the box office as per the latest update on Sacnilk, It is the lowest single-day haul of the film so far. On Tuesday, the film managed to stay in the momentum and mint ₹9.75 crore. The film also passed the crucial Monday test, collected ₹9.25 crore. Awarapan 2 made an opening day haul of ₹22 crore, and saw a huge growth on Saturday, with ₹33.75 crore. Sunday was a little less in comparison, at ₹26 crore. This brings total India net to ₹105.26 crore so far.

About Awarapan 2

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi once again in the role of Shivam Pandit. Other main characters in this movie include Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The ensemble cast includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just two days, surpassing the lifetime collections of some of Emraan's previous successful films, including Jannat and Murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just two days, surpassing the lifetime collections of some of Emraan's previous successful films, including Jannat and Murder. {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview with Zoom before the film's release, producer Vishesh Bhatt had said, “If you want to watch films like Awarapan, you will have to support it in cinemas. Otherwise, how would I know that you are interested in that? If I know, I will put in my hard-earned money to cash-grab it. Let me tell you, Awarapan 2 is not a cash grab film.”

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review reads: “The first half of this Nitin Kakkar directorial is effective in keeping the viewer hooked, with the rehash of the popular Toh Phir Aao doing much of the heavy lifting on the nostalgia front. There are stretches, though, where the story begins to test your patience and feels repetitive. There’s a gunfight every 15-20 minutes, which means the characters barely have time to process one shootout before another one arrives.”