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Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi film ends week 1 at 113 crore, is Bhatts' highest-grosser ever

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi's sequel has earned ₹113 crore in India in its first week at the ticket window.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026, 07:53:38 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi’s new release, Awarapan 2, has continued to sustain its momentum through the weekdays after a bumper opening weekend. Aside from a slight dip, the film has done fairly well, ending its first week in Indian theatres north of 100 crore, a huge achievement for a mid-budget film.

Awarapan 2 box office update

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi in a still from the film.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi in a still from the film.

Awarapan 2 set a new record for Emraan Hashmi by grossing over 8 crore in advance bookings alone. This was followed by a record-breaking opening weekend, in which the film earned over 81 crore net. On weekdays, Awarapan 2 first held its ground at the box office before eventually seeing a dip in earnings on Wednesday. But it soon recovered, sustaining the momentum on Thursday. The film collected 6 crore net on Thursday, only a 10% drop from the 6.75 crore it made on Wednesday. This allowed Awarapan 2 to end its first week at the ticket window with a domestic haul of 113.50 crore net. Awarapan 2 is the first Emraan Hashmi-led film to enter the 100-crore club, and thereby, his highest-grossing film ever.

Awarapan 2 beats all Emraan Hashmi, Bhatt camp films

Deep Dive

How did Awarapan 2 perform at the box office during its first week?

Awarapan 2 ended its first week with a domestic haul of ₹113.50 crore net, making it Emraan Hashmi's highest-grossing film and the first of his to enter the ₹100-crore club.

What factors contributed to the success of Awarapan 2 at the box office?

The film had a strong opening weekend, grossing over ₹81 crore, and maintained momentum through the weekdays, despite a slight dip in earnings.

Why was creating a sequel to Awarapan considered an emotional decision by the filmmakers?

The decision to make Awarapan 2 stemmed from a desire to connect emotionally with audiences after the pandemic, feeling that drama was missing from recent cinematic experiences.
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Awarapan 2 is already the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and may break into the top 4 by the end of its run, surpassing Welcome to the Jungle ( 135 crore) and Dhamaal 4 ( 167 crore and counting).

All about Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but praise for Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the overall tone.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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