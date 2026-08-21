Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi film ends week 1 at 113 crore, is Bhatts' highest-grosser ever

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi’s new release, Awarapan 2, has continued to sustain its momentum through the weekdays after a bumper opening weekend. Aside from a slight dip, the film has done fairly well, ending its first week in Indian theatres north of ₹100 crore, a huge achievement for a mid-budget film.

Awarapan 2 box office update

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi in a still from the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Awarapan 2 set a new record for Emraan Hashmi by grossing over ₹8 crore in advance bookings alone. This was followed by a record-breaking opening weekend, in which the film earned over ₹81 crore net. On weekdays, Awarapan 2 first held its ground at the box office before eventually seeing a dip in earnings on Wednesday. But it soon recovered, sustaining the momentum on Thursday. The film collected ₹6 crore net on Thursday, only a 10% drop from the ₹6.75 crore it made on Wednesday. This allowed Awarapan 2 to end its first week at the ticket window with a domestic haul of ₹113.50 crore net. Awarapan 2 is the first Emraan Hashmi-led film to enter the ₹100-crore club, and thereby, his highest-grossing film ever.

Awarapan 2 beats all Emraan Hashmi, Bhatt camp films

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Awarapan 2 is easily Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit. Prior to this, his biggest hit had been Raaz 3, which earned ₹70 crore net or Baadshaho, where he was one of the three leads alongside Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jamwal. The 2017 film earned ₹82 crore net. Awarapan 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of both these films. But quite interestingly, Awarapan 2 is also the highest-grossing film for its production house - Vishesh Films. Run by Vishesh Bhatt now, and by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt earlier, the production house had not seen a ₹100-crore hit before Awarapan 2. Raaz 3 ( ₹70 crore) and Murder 2 ( ₹47 crore) had been its biggest hits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awarapan 2 is easily Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit. Prior to this, his biggest hit had been Raaz 3, which earned ₹70 crore net or Baadshaho, where he was one of the three leads alongside Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jamwal. The 2017 film earned ₹82 crore net. Awarapan 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of both these films. But quite interestingly, Awarapan 2 is also the highest-grossing film for its production house - Vishesh Films. Run by Vishesh Bhatt now, and by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt earlier, the production house had not seen a ₹100-crore hit before Awarapan 2. Raaz 3 ( ₹70 crore) and Murder 2 ( ₹47 crore) had been its biggest hits. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive How did Awarapan 2 perform at the box office during its first week? Awarapan 2 ended its first week with a domestic haul of ₹113.50 crore net, making it Emraan Hashmi's highest-grossing film and the first of his to enter the ₹100-crore club. What factors contributed to the success of Awarapan 2 at the box office? The film had a strong opening weekend, grossing over ₹81 crore, and maintained momentum through the weekdays, despite a slight dip in earnings. Why was creating a sequel to Awarapan considered an emotional decision by the filmmakers? The decision to make Awarapan 2 stemmed from a desire to connect emotionally with audiences after the pandemic, feeling that drama was missing from recent cinematic experiences.

Awarapan 2 is already the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and may break into the top 4 by the end of its run, surpassing Welcome to the Jungle ( ₹135 crore) and Dhamaal 4 ( ₹167 crore and counting).

All about Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but praise for Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the overall tone.