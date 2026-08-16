Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi film races to 72 crore, beats Murder 2 lifetime haul

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Awarapan 2 has released smack in the middle of Emraan Hashmi’s renaissance, and its effect is showing in the film’s box-office returns. The sequel to the cult classic released amid heavy anticipation. The result is Emraan Hashmi registering the biggest opening of his career as a lead actor, and that too, by quite a margin.

Awarapan 2 box office update

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film is minting money at the ticket window.

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Awarapan 2 set a new record for Emraan Hashmi by grossing over ₹8 crore in advance bookings alone. This enabled the film to have a record-breaking start on Friday, its release day. The film minted ₹22 crore net ( ₹26.20 crore gross) on its release day in India, and ₹28 crore worldwide. This was, by far, the best opening of Emraan’s career. Awarapan 2 was a rage in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, registering up to 90% occupancy on Friday night shows in many cities. On Saturday, the film registered a huge 50% jump in domestic collections, netting ₹33.75 crore and taking its India collections to ₹55.75 crore net ( ₹67 crore gross)

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, the film did not do much, beyond a couple of centres in the Middle East and North America. However, it still managed to bring in over $650K from international territories. This gives the film a worldwide start of over ₹73 crore in just two days. Awarapan 2 beats many Emraan Hashmi films’ lifetime hauls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, the film did not do much, beyond a couple of centres in the Middle East and North America. However, it still managed to bring in over $650K from international territories. This gives the film a worldwide start of over ₹73 crore in just two days. Awarapan 2 beats many Emraan Hashmi films’ lifetime hauls {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What were the worldwide box office earnings of Awarapan 2 on its second day? Awarapan 2 earned over ₹73 crore worldwide in its first two days, with ₹33.75 crore net on its second day in India. Why did no distributor initially want to buy Awarapan 2? Producer Vishesh Bhatt stated that distributors showed no interest in purchasing Awarapan 2, suggesting that it was not a typical cash grab. How did Awarapan 2 perform compared to other Emraan Hashmi films? Awarapan 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of several of Emraan Hashmi's films, including Jannat 2 and Murder 2, in just two days.

Just how big is Awarapan 2’s start can be gauged by the fact that the film surpassed the lifetime collection of part 1 ( ₹13 crore) in under a day. In two days, it has already become one of the highest-grossing films led by Emraan Hashmi. On Saturday, Awarapan 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of other Emraan films, including Jannat 2 ( ₹66 crore) and Murder 2 ( ₹70 crore). Among films led by Emraan, only one now stands ahead of Awarapan 2: Raaz 3 ( ₹102 crore). The sequel should easily surpass this by Sunday evening, too.

All about Awarapan 2

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but praise for Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the overall tone. Awarapan 2 clashed at the box office with Batwara 1947, but easily outperformed it.