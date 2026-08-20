Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Emraan Hashmi film crosses 150 crore, is now his highest-grosser ever

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: The Emraan Hashmi renaissance continues, even if it has slowed down a bit. Awarapan 2, the actor’s latest release, crossed ₹100 crore in India on Tuesday, and after that, it saw its first slowdown in earnings. However, the momentum was enough to send the film’s global earnings past ₹150 crore.

Awarapan 2 box office update

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Emraan Hashmi in a still from the film.

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Awarapan 2 started with a record-breaking opening weekend, earning over ₹81 crore net ( ₹97 crore gross). On weekdays, Awarapan 2 first held its ground at the box office before eventually seeing a dip in earnings on Wednesday. The film collected ₹6.75 crore net on Wednesday, a near-30 % drop from the ₹9.75 crore it collected on Tuesday. After six days, the film’s domestic total now stands at ₹107.50 crore net ( ₹128 crore gross). Awarapan 2 is the first Emraan Hashmi-led film to enter the ₹100-crore club, and thereby, his highest-grossing film ever.

Overseas, too, the film picked up after a dull start. Awarapan 2 had a couple of good days internationally, bringing in $1.5 million over the weekend. After six days, its international earnings stand at $2.65 million. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹153 crore. At one point, it looked as if the film would touch the ₹170 crore mark in its first week, but the Wednesday slowdown has complicated matters. The film will still end week 1 north of the ₹160-crore mark, making it a financial success that early.

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Awarapan 2 beats all Emraan Hashmi films

{{^usCountry}} Awarapan 2 is easily Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit. The actor has appeared in big films before, but not as a solo lead. This film is led by him and is breaking the bank. Prior to this, his biggest hit had been Raaz 3, which earned ₹100 crore gross worldwide or Baadshaho, where he was one of the three leads alongside Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jamwal. The 2017 film earned ₹130 crore worldwide. Awarapan 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of both these films. The highest-grossing film featuring Emraan Hashmi remains Tiger 3. The Salman Khan-led spy thriller earned ₹470 crore worldwide, a mark that Awarapan 2 will surely not breach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awarapan 2 is easily Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit. The actor has appeared in big films before, but not as a solo lead. This film is led by him and is breaking the bank. Prior to this, his biggest hit had been Raaz 3, which earned ₹100 crore gross worldwide or Baadshaho, where he was one of the three leads alongside Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jamwal. The 2017 film earned ₹130 crore worldwide. Awarapan 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of both these films. The highest-grossing film featuring Emraan Hashmi remains Tiger 3. The Salman Khan-led spy thriller earned ₹470 crore worldwide, a mark that Awarapan 2 will surely not breach. {{/usCountry}}

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Awarapan 2 is already the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and may break into the top 4 by the end of its run, beating Welcome to the Jungle ( ₹186 crore) and Dhamaal 4 ( ₹224 crore and counting).

All about Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but praise for Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the overall tone.