Awarapan 3 in the works? Writer Bilal Siddiqui reveals plans of Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit returning | Exclusive

Awarapan 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Emraan Hashmi’s career, becoming the first led by the actor to enter the 100-crore club. Globally, the film has crossed ₹150 crore, repairing the legacy of part 1, which was a box-office bomb. With this success and the film’s open-ended climax, fans are speculating if a part three is on the cards. In conversation with HT, writer Bilal Siddiqui stops just short of revealing the plans, but does say something is afoot.

How Awarapan 2 sets up a part 3

Emraan Hashmi on the promotional poster of Awarapan 2.

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Awarapan 2 ends with Shivam (Emraan Hashmi) successfully rescuing the children meant for trafficking from Zorawar’s (Puran Gabbi) clutches. It is then revealed that Zorawar’s rival, Nafisa (Shabana Azmi) helped Shivam in his cause, but only in exchange for his services. The last scene of the film shows Shivam enlisted in Nafisa’s gang, implying that his journey is far from over.

Bilal Siddiqui talks about Shabana’s track in the film and says, “She has that solid presence where, even if you don't see her on screen throughout the film, she is manipulating the character's journey without him even realising. I think it was a very crucial role, and she's hopefully set up for greater things.”

The set-up for greater things implies the story continues. So, is Awarapan 3 in the works? Bilal responds, “As for part three, Vishesh (Bhatt, the film’s producer) and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out. I am yet to hear from him what his plans are. I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we'll see what it is. I'm very excited.”

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Bilal Siddiqui has co-written Awarapan 2 with Nitin Kakkar and Vishesh Bhatt.

‘Happy Awarapan 2 has done well’

{{^usCountry}} For now, Bilal says he is just happy for Awarapan 2’s success. “I'm so happy that Vishesh has managed to realise his vision with this film because he was very passionate about bringing Awarapan back, and now that it's come back, it's also done well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, Bilal says he is just happy for Awarapan 2’s success. “I'm so happy that Vishesh has managed to realise his vision with this film because he was very passionate about bringing Awarapan back, and now that it's come back, it's also done well.” {{/usCountry}}

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The writer says he is soaking up the success without letting it get to his head. “It feels good for sure. But, I'm still resuming my week as always. It's not changing anything. But it feels good. I've only worked on books and shows before this. This is my first film. So it's the first time I've had to look at or had the anxiety of seeing the (box office) numbers. I know it shouldn't be something that dictates you, but you can't help but look at it, too. It just feels like a nice zone to be in,” says Bilal.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in key roles. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews but was lapped up by audiences. In six days, it has earned ₹107 crore net domestically, and over ₹150 crore worldwide. The first part, which starred Emraan alongside Ashutosh Rana, Shriya Saran, and Mrinalini Sharma, is a cult classic now, but was a box-office failure in 2007, earning only ₹12 crore worldwide.