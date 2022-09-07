Ayan Mukerji felt ‘bad' that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor were not allowed inside Ujjain temple: 'That is on me'

Ayan Mukerji has spoken about the entire drama around his visit to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday. The filmmaker and Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, were set to visit the temple for darshan ahead of the release of the movie. However, the actors could not enter because of protestors outside the temple. (Also read: Alia Bhatt denies it's a negative climate to release Brahmastra)

Member of Bajrang Dal had been protesting against Alia Bhatt and specially Óv's visit, after his old comments about loving beef surfaced on social media.

Now, speaking during a press conference in Delhi about the episode, he said, "In MP, I felt really bad honestly that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar. There's a history to it. I had gone there before my motion poster had released and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I would definitely go there. Both of them were very keen to come with me. And honestly, till the end, they were keen. But when we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone. Eventually I had gone to seek blessings for the film and that is for everyone. I just didn't want to take Alia there in her current condition. Eventually, when I went there I felt, they could have gone there and gotten their darshan. So that is on me. I felt very bad.

When asked, why people who are calling for a boycott of his film Brahmastra should watch it, Ayan said once the movie releases, people will realise it is rooted in Indian culture. “With Brahmastra, there is a line- let the light come. And by that, I mean everything that is positive and spiritual in this life. With the whole marketing thing of this film, my aim is that we must only spread positivity because that is what the whole world needs. This film is so much celebration of Indian culture, so deeply and naturally, I feel every single person is going to feel that when it releases in two days. So yes, that positive energy of the film will touch people.”

Brahmastra will release on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON