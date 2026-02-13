Ayesha Khan warns paparazzi at Tu Yaa Main premiere not to click her from behind: ‘Izzat khud hi gawayenge’

Other actors who gave similar warnings to paparazzi

Several Bollywood celebrities have in the past criticised the paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures and warned them not to do the same. Janhvi Kapoor publicly addressed the photographers, asking them not to click her from behind or from ‘wrong angles’. She mentioned in interviews that they have stopped doing it since then. Mrunal Thakur also had a conversation with the paparazzi after her parents felt uncomfortable seeing pictures of her that were taken from behind. Palak Tiwari also once scolded photographers for clicking her from behind despite her asking them not to.