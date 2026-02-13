Ayesha Khan warns paparazzi at Tu Yaa Main premiere not to click her from behind: ‘Izzat khud hi gawayenge’
At the premiere of Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main, Ayesha Khan schooled the paparazzi for clicking her from behind.
Actor Ayesha Khan, who gained popularity after appearing as a wild card contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 17 and recently featured in the song Shararat from Dhurandhar, attended the premiere of Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s film Tu Yaa Main. While posing for pictures at the step-and-repeat, the actor schooled the paparazzi not to record her from behind.
Ayesha Khan asks paparazzi not to click from behind
At the premiere of the Bejoy Nambiar film, Ayesha was posing for pictures as paparazzi asked her to turn to them. When one of the photographers said something, she stared at him and replied, “Aap izzat bhi khud kamayenge, aur khud hi gawayenge. Please mat kariye, acha nahi lagta (You will earn and lose respect by yourself. Please don’t do this, it doesn’t feel good). Please don’t do this.” She looked upset, and the other paparazzi could be heard asking the photographer to stop. Ayesha posed for pictures for a few seconds before heading in.
About Ayesha Khan
Ayesha was most recently seen in the Dhurandhar song Shararat with Krystle D'Souza and Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 film. Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary and Parul Gulati also star in it.
Recently, Ayesha also made a surprise appearance at Jasmine Sandlas’ HT City Unwind concert. Jasmin performed Shararat live, and the actor joined her for a surprise performance, leading to loud cheers from the audience. Videos of the moment circulated on social media. In 2025, she also starred in Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat, in which she played a constable.
Other actors who gave similar warnings to paparazzi
Several Bollywood celebrities have in the past criticised the paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures and warned them not to do the same. Janhvi Kapoor publicly addressed the photographers, asking them not to click her from behind or from ‘wrong angles’. She mentioned in interviews that they have stopped doing it since then. Mrunal Thakur also had a conversation with the paparazzi after her parents felt uncomfortable seeing pictures of her that were taken from behind. Palak Tiwari also once scolded photographers for clicking her from behind despite her asking them not to.
And then there have been celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan and more, who have asked the paparazzi not to photograph their children.
