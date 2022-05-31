Ayesha Takia revisits teenage years with a bunch of old pics. See photos from when she was 14, shot a music video

Actor Ayesha Takia has shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram from her early days in the entertainment industry. Taking a walk down memory lane, she dropped pictures of herself from her debut film, Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Sharing the picture, she said that she was 18 years old when bagged her first Bollywood film, co-starring Vatsal Sheth and Ajay Devgn. (Also read: Ayesha Takia's husband alleges racism, 'dirty sexual comment' at Goa airport)

Ayesha also added more old pictures from her teenage days. One of them also included a rare picture of Ayesha on the sets of Falguni Pathak’s hit music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. In the picture, she is seen posing with Trisha Krishnan and Santino Morea. She shared in the caption of the post that she was 15 years old while working on the music video.

Ayesha Takia from her modeling days.

Ayesha Takia from Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

Ayesha shared this ‘mega throwback’.

Ayesha began her career as a model and gained everyone’s attention with Falguni Pathak’s song Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. Later she made her Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car and won the Filmfare award for best debut in 2004. She has appeared in films like Dil Maange More!!!, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq and Paathshaala among others.

The actor was last seen in the 2011 film Mod and ever since then she took a hiatus from films. Last month, she made news when her husband, Farhan Azmi said that he faced racism and 'dirty sexual comment' from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Goa airport. He had tweeted,"Dear @CISFHQrs, I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight and these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout and senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me and my family (wife and son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team."

