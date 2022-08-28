Ayushmann Khurrana fan asks if she could swim across river to meet him: 'Main kood ke aa jaungi'

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, which was recorded by Ayushmann from a boat, a fan is asking him to swim across the river to meet him. When Ayushmann says that he can't do that, the fan then insists that she will jump into the river and swim across to meet him. Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana says he is the bravest actor: ‘What have I spared for anyone else to take up?

In the video, a fan is requesting Ayushmann to swim across the river as she clicked his pictures from her phone. Ayushmann can be heard saying, “Nadi mein kood ke nahi aa sakte. Nadi mein kood ke aana thoda mushkil ho jayega mere liye (I can't swim across the river. It will be difficult for me).” The fan then replies, “Mein aa jati hun kood ke (I will jump and come there.)” Ayushmann captioned the video, “Nadi mein kood ke nahi aa sakte (Can't jump into the river and swim across).”

Ayushmann made his film debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor for which he bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He later appeared in films such as, Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018), Dream Girl (2019), Bala (2019), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) and more.

Last year, Ayushmann appeared in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor. He later appeared in Anek alongside Andrea Kevichüsa. Ayushmann will be seen next in Anubhuti Kashyap's medical drama Doctor G. The film will also star Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. Ayushmann also has Aanand L Rai's An Action Hero in the pipeline. The film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and it will hit the screens in December this year.

