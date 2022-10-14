Ayushmann Khurrana says he'll keep the Karwa Chauth fast for wife Tahira Kashyap next time

Ayushmann Khuranna took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with director-wife Tahira Kashyap. Both decked up in ethnic outfits to mark the occasion of Karwa Chauth. He gave a cool pose while getting clicked with Tahira. He will be next seen in Doctor G which released on October 14. ( Also read: Rakul Preet Singh ‘guarantees’ fans can watch Doctor G with family: ‘It won’t feel vulgar’)

In the picture, he wore off-white jacket with white T-shirt and white pants. Tahira can be seen wearing red suit with printed blue pyjami with green dupatta. She applied henna too and held his arm while posing for the camera.

He captioned his picture with Tahira, “Karvachauth pe mere is pose aur swag ki koshish pe jurmana lagna chahiye (On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, for my pose and style, I should be fined) Agle saal karvachauth sirf mujhe hee rakhna chahiye @tahirakashyap" (I should keep Karwa Chauth fast for you next time)."

One of his fans wrote, “Cutest couple out there.” Another fan commented, “Bhot jayada pose de dia bhai aapne (laughing emoji)” (You have given enough poses, brother). Another fan wrote, “You both are looking very sweet in the world. Happy Karwa Chauth to both of you. Number one jodi in this world.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for the couple.

Ayushmann Khuranna is married to writer-producer Tahira Kashyap and the couple have two kids: son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Many of his fans feel Virajveer is his exact copy.

He had completed a decade in the industry earlier this year and made his acting debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. He has starred in many films such as Andhadhun, Dream Girl among others.

Recently, Tahira celebrated Ayushmann Khuranna's birthday with an Instagram post and wrote, "Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho."

He will be now seen in Doctor G essaying the role of a gynaecologist. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in prominent roles. The film is touted on a social-comedy which will give a special message to the audience.

