Ayushmann Khurrana shares thank you note for Akshay Kumar for his cameo in An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message for Akshay Kumar. He expressed his gratitude towards Akshay for being a part of his latest film, An Action Hero. He called him ‘the OG Khiladi.' Akshay has a cameo in An Action Hero. The film released in theatres on December 2 and got a slow start. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero off to a ‘very dull’ start)

Ayushmann shared a black and white picture with Akshay. Ayushmann wore a T-shirt with oversized jacket and pants. Akshay wore a shirt with pants. He accessorised his look with a watch. Both of them looked to their left side while posing for the camera. Akshay had a big smile on his face. Ayushmann added Tu Kaun Hai Tera Naam Kya song, sung by Kumar Sanu on the picture with Akshay.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Flying high on the reviews and because the OG Khiladi is in the house (or rather plane) (heart hand emoji). Thank you @akshaykumar sir for being a part of our film. We will always be grateful." He also wrote, “#AnActionHero in cinemas now. Book your tickets. Link in the bio.” His wife Tahira Kashyap dropped fire and heart emojis. Dancer Mukti Mohan and actor Aayushman Aman Maheshwari dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the picture, one of Ayushmann's fans wrote, “AK (Ayushmann Khurrana) with AK (Akshay Kumar) is all I wanted.” Another fan commented, “Action film ho aur khiladi kumar na ho toh maja nhi aayega (If the film is an action movie and Akshay Kumar is not there, then is there is no fun).” Other fan wrote, “When Akshay said, ”kisko maat bolba(don't tell anyone that) I met you" (laughing emoji), bhai itta hasse (I laughed so much)." “Arre bhai spoiler kyo de rhe ho" (Why are you giving spoilers, brother)", wrote one person. “Love the cameo of Akshay sir”, commented another person. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the picture.

Ayushmann saw release of his latest film, An Action Hero on December 2. The film got a very dull start in theatres. An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously worked as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero. Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Ayushmann.

Akshay has many projects in the pipeline which includes Selfiee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha , Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and sequel of his film OMG Oh My God.

