Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana dies in Mohali

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana dies in Mohali

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 19, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have confirmed that their father Acharya P Khurana has died.

Popular astrologer Acharya P Khurana died on Friday. He was the father of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. The family has shared an official statement confirming the same.

Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana died on Friday morning.

It read, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution in the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also wrote books based on his knowledge on the subject.

Talking about his father, Ayushmann told Hindustan Times in 2020 that he believed in his father’s teaching, which he followed by heart. “I don’t believe in astrology, but my father has been my life coach and mentor. He always used to tell me ‘beta public ki nabz pakdo’ (Catch people’s pulse) and I just did that,” he shared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
aparshakti khurana ayushmann khurrana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP