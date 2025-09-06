Baaghi 4 box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film shows major dip, crosses 20 crore

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu-starrer Baaghi 4 released in theatres on Friday to mixed reviews from critics. The fourth film in the Baaghi franchise, expectations were riding high on its performance at the box office. It seems that there has been a lukewarm response to the film so far, as the film showed a downward spiral on its second day of release. (Also read: Sanjay Gupta reacts as The Conjuring Last Rites beats Baaghi 4 in India: ‘Our best action stars are sitting at home’) Baaghi 4 box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff stars in this action thriller.

Baaghi 4 shows drop in collections

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 collected ₹9 crore as per early estimates. This is lower than its opening day numbers, which stood at ₹12 crore. The total collection after two days of release now stands at ₹ 21 crore.

The downward spiral is a worrying sigh for Baaghi 4. It is just the second day of the film's release, and given that it is a weekend, the film was expected to build on the momentum. Can the film pick up pace over the next few days? That will decide the film's fate at the box office.

Sanjay Gupta's sharp call out

Meanwhile, amid the film's lukewarm response, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta expressed his disappointment with Bollywood films sticking to franchises and same old rules. He said, “Franchise films without original directors are tanking. Is there a lesson to learn for the producers???” He also noted, “Me in my 20’s/30’s could never imagine an English film outperforming a Hindi film. Today’s reality - An English horror film does double the business of a main stream Hindi action film. What changed???” He referred to the better box office collection of the horror film The Conjuring Last Rites, indicating that viewers preferred watching a Hollywood film over a Hindi release.

Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the franchise, which began in 2016 with Baaghi, starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. The sequel saw Tiger reprising his role, with Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside him. Baaghi 3 brought back Shraddha Kapoor and also starred Riteish Deshmukh. Unlike the first two films, this wasn't a box office success, as it suffered due to theatre closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baaghi 4's story and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.