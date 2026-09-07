Babita Singh Reporting shows how the most dangerous form of patriarchy exists disguised as 'concern'

I started watching Babita Singh Reporting, the new Nimisha Sajayan film, expecting a murder mystery. What I was met with was a striking coming-of-age story that deals with identity, gender roles, and subtle patriarchy. And while there have been many movies dealing with these themes, what set this gem apart from Ambiecka Pandit was how it portrayed women being put in boxes without villainising anyone. The men exist around these women, thinking they protect the women. But all they are protecting is the status quo. And that is the most dangerous form of patriarchy, one that puts women down in the name of love and concern.

Patriarchy that is not malicious

Babita Singh Reporting stars Nimisha Sajayan in the titular role.

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Babita Singh Reporting is about the titular police officer, who hardly has the confidence to call herself one. Sandwiched between her official duty and familial responsibilities, Babita, aka Baby, has never really tried to find out what she can do. It doesn’t help that she is always belittled by her family and in-laws. When they are all out having ice-creams, they select a sugar-free one for her. After all, she should watch her weight. She is told she doesn’t need the ‘headache’ of the job. None of this is malicious. It is out of genuine, yet misplaced concern.

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{{^usCountry}} In a striking scene, her husband is distraught about the state his life is in, and he casually brings up how he had rishtas from Brahmin women, but still ‘chose’ Baby, a woman from a different caste with a different mother tongue. It is supposed to be a magnanimous gesture in his eyes, but one that makes Babita feel this small in an instant. Mind you, the film never portrays Babita’s family, in-laws, or husband as bad or evil. They are, for the lack of a better term, casual sexists, conditioned to believe that their patriarchal shackles are actually some protective armour for their women. The relatability of this casual sexism {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a striking scene, her husband is distraught about the state his life is in, and he casually brings up how he had rishtas from Brahmin women, but still ‘chose’ Baby, a woman from a different caste with a different mother tongue. It is supposed to be a magnanimous gesture in his eyes, but one that makes Babita feel this small in an instant. Mind you, the film never portrays Babita’s family, in-laws, or husband as bad or evil. They are, for the lack of a better term, casual sexists, conditioned to believe that their patriarchal shackles are actually some protective armour for their women. The relatability of this casual sexism {{/usCountry}}

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Perhaps that is why the film and its protagonist are finding resonance among viewers. Social media is full of reels saying this film shows the ‘truth’ about society. The last time a Hindi film inspired similar conversations was the Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs. But Babita Singh Reporting shows a tougher grind for the woman who is neither confident in her work nor at home, only due to conditioning. That has hit home.

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“The first reaction was ‘I have met so many Babys in my life’,” was what Nimisha Sajayan had told us, talking about the film prior to its release. She is a Malayali who grew up in Mumbai, while Babita is from Madhya Pradesh. But the cultural and linguistic divide doesn’t matter. the emotions are universal, the challenges are universal,” Nimisha added.

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As director Ambiecka Pandit put it in a chat with us: “At the beginning of the film, she is a wife, a daughter-in-law, and a cop. She is identified by the roles. She has forgotten who Babita is because she has suppressed it so much.”

Why Babita Singh Reporting matters

Every year, one film that talks about everyday misogyny becomes the toast of social media. And every year, its detractors wonder why the ‘agenda’ must persist. To them, films like Babita Singh Reporting, Mrs, or The Great Indian Kitchen are ‘man-hating’. They ask why they are necessary. The answer lies in the simple fact that in 2026, merely the act of a woman standing up for herself is still seen as revolutionary. Because so few women have been able to break out of that conditioning, it still merits applause. Because so many women still face the same troubles that Baby was able to leave behind, it needs to be said. Maybe one day, this revolution will be the norm. Till then, here’s hoping for more Babys to find their Babita.

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Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and starring Nimisha Sajayan, Babita Singh Reporting is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.