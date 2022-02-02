Badhaai Do song Atak Gaya: Bhumi Pendekar can't take eyes off her girlfriend, Rajkummar Rao is smitten by his boyfriend

The team behind Badhaai Do has released a new song from the film. Titled Atak Gaya, the song features the film's leads Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao striking a friendship in their lavender marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is written by Varun Grover with music by Amit Trivedi. The accompanying music video shows Bhumi and Rajkummar sharing moments of laughter after tying the knot. It is sprinkled with glimpses of their actual romantic relationships. While Bhumi is in love with another woman, he seems smitten with a man.

Watch the song here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arijit Singh's fans flocked to the video's comment section on YouTube to praise the singer. “I am feeling stuck on his voice...mesmerising once again,” wrote a fan. “Soulful voice, exquisite music, prepossessing acting by each and everyone, and my teary eyes , falling in love with this one,” wrote another. Some praised the actors and the film's theme. “People in this situation can deeply relate to it. Brings tears to my eyes,” read a comment. “What a soulful song and the scenes make it so much lively. What a wonderful and beautiful performance by Bhumi, Rajkummar and Chum,” read another comment.

In Badhaai Do, a spiritual sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar plays a gay police officer while Bhumi plays a lesbian PE teacher. They decide to get married to avoid constant pressure from their families and strike a deal to live their lives as they please once married. However, things take a different tempo when her girlfriend comes visiting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Badhaai Ho movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film belongs to Neena Gupta

The film releases on February 11. It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Speaking about the movie, Bhumi said in a statement, "I'm really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON