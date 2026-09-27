‘Bahut bol raha hai tu’: Ranbir Kapoor loses his cool at paparazzi during outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal. Watch

Following Ramayana event in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with wife Alia Bhatt and his Love & War co-star Vicky Kaushal, along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in Mumbai on Saturday night. This was after three first look posters were unveiled over the course of the week and Alia and Vicky walked the ramp on Saturday night for Manish Malhotra. The group stopped for the paparazzi and posed together, but the mood appeared to change towards the end of the photo session when one photographer kept shouting at Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor gets annoyed at photographer

Ranbir Kapoor gets annoyed at photographer during an outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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A video from the outing has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Ranbir, Alia, Vicky and Sanjay can be seen posing together outside the restaurant. Ranbir opted for an olive-green short kurta with black jeans, while Alia wore a neon-green dress. Vicky kept it simple in a white shirt and black trousers. At one point, the filmmaker appeared to move out of the frame, seemingly so that Ranbir, Alia and Vicky could pose together.

Ranbir, however, asked the filmmaker to come back and join them for the pictures. The group eventually wrapped up the photo session and began leaving. As Ranbir walked away, one photographer could be heard repeatedly shouting and asking him to pose with Alia and Vicky. The actor turned around and responded, “Bahut bol raha hai tu ha (You are talking a lot).” The clip has since been shared widely on social media, with fans and other users reacting to the brief exchange.

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About Love & War

{{^usCountry}} The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but reports describe Love & War as a period romantic war drama. They have previously suggested that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia’s character, with a love triangle unfolding against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role. Ranbir Kapoor's packed film schedule {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but reports describe Love & War as a period romantic war drama. They have previously suggested that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia’s character, with a love triangle unfolding against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role. Ranbir Kapoor's packed film schedule {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir has two major projects lined up over the next year. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana – Part One is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026. The film also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and others in key roles. The second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

The promotions for Ramayana have already begun in Mumbai. Ranbir recently attended a media meet-and-greet for the film with the cast and team. Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, DNEG, Namit Malhotra, along with content creator Mr Beast and others were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will reunite with Alia for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on January 21, 2027.