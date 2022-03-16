Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal pays emotional tribute at Mirchi Music Awards; daughter Rema breaks down

Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal recently led an emotional tribute for the late singer. In his tribute, Swastik sang Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which was one of the biggest hits composed by Bappi Lahiri. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and featured in the 1976 film Chalte Chalte. Also Read| Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal shares throwback pic, says: 'Miss you so much dadu'. See post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new video released from the Mirchi Music Awards that were held in Mumbai on March 8, Swastik Bansal can be seen performing the popular song. For the tribute, he was joined on the stage by his mother Rema Lahiri, Bappi's daughter. Singer Sonu Nigam was also present on the stage.

Swastik started singing as a collage of pictures of the late singer-composer appeared on the screen on the stage. The clip showed Rema tearing up as she heard the song. Swastik also broke down towards the end of his performance and hugged singer Sonu Nigam. It was Sonu who completed the rest of the song as the audience members stood up to pay respect to Bappi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was also with Swastik, when they went to Bigg Boss 15 to promote the latter's song Bachcha Party. The singer-composer had developed a chest infection and was being treated for the ailment earlier this year. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15, but his condition worsened in the night and he died at the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mirchi Music Awards also paid tribute to singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died at the age of 92 on February 6 due to Covid-19 related complications. Sonu sang his popular duet with Lata - Do Pal from Veer Zaara - with Lata's portions being sung by Shruti Pathak and Jonita Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.