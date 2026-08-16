Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film recovers after Awarapan 2 onslaught with massive 135% jump

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: It was a tough day for Batwara 1947 on Friday. The film had the combined might of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, and was backed by Aamir Khan’s production house. Yet, it met the wave of Emraan Hashmi’s renaissance, and Awarapan 2 demolished it. But Saturday was another story. The Partition drama recovered like few films can, registering a strong day 2, and raising hopes for a healthy opening weekend.

Batwara 1947 box office update

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Batwara 1947 was always trailing in this box-office clash. The film has earned only ₹1.76 crore in advance bookings for day 1, trailing Awarapan’s impressive ₹8+ crore. On the release day, the same trend continued. Despite favourable reviews and praise for Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi’s performances, Batwara 1947 opened at just ₹5.75 crore net in India, just one-fourth of what Awarapan 2 managed. However, on Saturday, Batwara 1947 recovered strongly as positive word of mouth finally kicked in for the Rajkumar Santoshi film. On Saturday, Batwara 1947 showed a remarkable 135% jump over its Friday numbers, minting ₹13.50 crore. Its total India collection now stands at ₹19.25 crore in two days, and it is looking set to cross ₹35 crore in its opening weekend if the momentum holds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Batwara 1947 was the lowest-opening solo film by Sunny Deol since his 2018 box-office dud Bhaiaji Superhit. But its recovery on Saturday means it may escape the same fate. The film also showed remarkable growth in occupancy across India. On Friday, its occupancy levels were dismal at 7-12% for the day shows, only to rise to a somewhat respectable 25% for the night shows. But on Saturday, occupancy hovered between 38% and 46% across the day, evening, and night shows. All about Batwara 1947 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Batwara 1947 was the lowest-opening solo film by Sunny Deol since his 2018 box-office dud Bhaiaji Superhit. But its recovery on Saturday means it may escape the same fate. The film also showed remarkable growth in occupancy across India. On Friday, its occupancy levels were dismal at 7-12% for the day shows, only to rise to a somewhat respectable 25% for the night shows. But on Saturday, occupancy hovered between 38% and 46% across the day, evening, and night shows. All about Batwara 1947 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What was Batwara 1947's box office collection on its second day? Batwara 1947 experienced a significant recovery on its second day, earning ₹13.50 crore, which was a 135% jump from its opening day collection. Why did Batwara 1947 struggle at the box office on its opening day? Batwara 1947 struggled at the box office on its opening day, earning only ₹5.75 crore, primarily due to the overshadowing performance of Awarapan 2, which opened at ₹22 crore. How did the occupancy rates for Batwara 1947 change from its opening day to the second day? The occupancy rates for Batwara 1947 improved from dismal levels of 7-12% on the opening day to between 38% and 46% on the second day.

In Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan during the Partition. However, he discovers a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, living upstairs in his home, who refuses to leave. He takes it upon himself to protect her while also ensuring his family's safety amid the chaos. Batwara 1947 sees Preity Zinta return to the big screen after almost a decade. The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny and his son, Karan Deol, who plays his son on screen. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.