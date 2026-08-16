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Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film recovers after Awarapan 2 onslaught with massive 135% jump

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol's Partition drama earned ₹13.50 crore on Saturday, more than twice of what it managed on day 1.

Updated on: Aug 16, 2026, 08:19:47 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: It was a tough day for Batwara 1947 on Friday. The film had the combined might of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, and was backed by Aamir Khan’s production house. Yet, it met the wave of Emraan Hashmi’s renaissance, and Awarapan 2 demolished it. But Saturday was another story. The Partition drama recovered like few films can, registering a strong day 2, and raising hopes for a healthy opening weekend.

Batwara 1947 box office update

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Batwara 1947 was always trailing in this box-office clash. The film has earned only 1.76 crore in advance bookings for day 1, trailing Awarapan’s impressive 8+ crore. On the release day, the same trend continued. Despite favourable reviews and praise for Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi’s performances, Batwara 1947 opened at just 5.75 crore net in India, just one-fourth of what Awarapan 2 managed. However, on Saturday, Batwara 1947 recovered strongly as positive word of mouth finally kicked in for the Rajkumar Santoshi film. On Saturday, Batwara 1947 showed a remarkable 135% jump over its Friday numbers, minting 13.50 crore. Its total India collection now stands at 19.25 crore in two days, and it is looking set to cross 35 crore in its opening weekend if the momentum holds.

Deep Dive

What was Batwara 1947's box office collection on its second day?

Batwara 1947 experienced a significant recovery on its second day, earning ₹13.50 crore, which was a 135% jump from its opening day collection.

Why did Batwara 1947 struggle at the box office on its opening day?

Batwara 1947 struggled at the box office on its opening day, earning only ₹5.75 crore, primarily due to the overshadowing performance of Awarapan 2, which opened at ₹22 crore.

How did the occupancy rates for Batwara 1947 change from its opening day to the second day?

The occupancy rates for Batwara 1947 improved from dismal levels of 7-12% on the opening day to between 38% and 46% on the second day.
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In Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan during the Partition. However, he discovers a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, living upstairs in his home, who refuses to leave. He takes it upon himself to protect her while also ensuring his family's safety amid the chaos. Batwara 1947 sees Preity Zinta return to the big screen after almost a decade. The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny and his son, Karan Deol, who plays his son on screen. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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