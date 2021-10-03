Before No Time To Die, Daniel Craig said he'd rather ‘slash his wrists’ than play Bond again after Spectre

Actor Daniel Craig swore he would not be coming back to play James Bond after Spectre but fortunately for us, he did. His No Time To Die has been raking in praise from not just critics but audience too.

However, did you know that Daniel was once absolutely sure that return as Bond would be the last thing he'd ever do. Back in 2015, after he wrapped up shoot on his fourth Bond film, Spectre, he was ready to 'slash his wrists' than return as Bond again.

In an interview to Time Out London, when he was asked about the chances of him playing Bond again, he had said, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Not only that, he even said that the only thing that could bring him back is a fat paycheck. “At the moment, we’ve done it. I’m not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money," he he had added.

Spectre was directed by Sam Mendes and is widely considered the worst film in the franchise, which also includes Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and now, No Time To Die.

Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die released in India last week and has been called a worthy sendoff to Daniel Craig's James Bond. It was reported in 2018 that Daniel was paid ₹450 crore or $50 million, to return as Bond for the movie.

Also read: No Time to Die movie review: A soaring send-off for Daniel Craig's James Bond

The Hindustan Times review of No Time To Die read, “No Time to Die is almost worth the wait. Overlong and often very silly; visually stunning from start to finish and, in its final act, unexpectedly emotional, director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film isn’t so much concerned with reinventing Bond as it is with reshaping the world around him.”

The film also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ana DeArmas, Lashana Lynch and others.