Being offered similar roles is a trap: Saanand Verma

Saanand Verma likes to be known as an actor who will surprise audience with every role. Best known for his comic stint in the ongoing show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Verma says he is trying to refrain himself from doing more comedy acts, be it in film or OTT projects.

“I don’t like the resaleable concept that the industry blindly follows. Once some show concept or a character gets popular the actors are bound to get typecast consequently, we start getting similar roles. For that matter actors too get into a comfort zone and readily accept similar acts. I feel doing same type of roles is a trap and actors get stuck in it eventually. They are unable to sustain for long,” says the actor during his Lucknow visit for the shoot of Shashank Kumar’s film Acting Ka Bhoot.

Verma adds, “The biggest challenge for an actor is to offer something new and fresh for his viewers with each show. I want to do characters that are totally different from what I have done earlier. And I have proved it over the period of time with my choice of different roles. Be it a rich Rajasthani villager in Pathaaka, an NRI in Sacred Games or nasty businessman of Aprahan, I try to deeply indulge in the character according to the narrative keeping the story in mind. Then it’s up to the Almighty and audiences to reward me for my hard work and thankfully that has happened so far.”

He has no qualms about the length of role.

“In Chhichhore I had just one scene but audience liked it a lot. So, the length of the role also does not matter to me. I feel while doing a small role you have bigger challenge and opportunity to shine. In Indra Kumar’s upcoming film Thank God I have a small role but it’s very powerful.”

Last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do Verma has multiple projects lined-up. “I have shot for OTT series Guilty Minds where I play a lawyer and Apharan 2. I am most excited about Madhur Bhandarkar’s film India Lockdown in which I have a major role and I’m sure my character will surprise all.”

On his revisit to the state capital, he says, “I love Lucknow due to its chikankari as well as for its chicken delicacies. I was here during the shoot of Raid but on this visit, I got more time to explore things and my find was keema-bun-makkan. It’s always a great and pleasurable experience for me. Much of my work has been shot here.”