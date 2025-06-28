Bereaved Parag Tyagi requests privacy after wife Shefali Jariwala's death; asks prayers for his ‘pari’

Actor Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death on Friday evening left her family, including husband Parag Tyagi, shocked. Parag spoke to the press after her last rites on Saturday evening and requested privacy, asking everyone to pray for his ‘pari’. Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala have been married since 2015.

Parag Tyagi speaks to press after Shefali Jariwala’s death

Parag spoke to the press after Shefali’s last rites on Saturday evening. He looked bereaved over her death as he requested people not to turn it into a ‘drama’. He said, “Mazak, drama mat banaiyega, main sabse request karta hoon (I request everyone not to turn this into a drama). Please pray for my pari (fairy/angel). Please pray for her peace. Please aap bandh kijiyega (Please stop this now).”

Earlier in the day, when Parag visited the hospital after Shefali’s autopsy, he had also begged the photographers present there to leave him alone. People commented on his lack of apparent grief when he was spotted walking their pet dog in the middle of the day, and Shefali’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Rashami Desai defended him. Later in the day, he performed his wife’s last rites with her father and the rest of the family.

Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame by starring in the remix of Kaanta Laga. She also appeared on reality TV shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. As per PTI, Shefali was brought to a hospital in Mumbai at around 11:15 pm on Friday. The doctor on duty had declared her dead on arrival.

While there were reports of the cause of death being cardiac arrest, the police told the press that they ‘reserve’ the cause of death. “The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved. Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play,” the official said. As the cause of death is not yet clear, the Mumbai police have registered an accidental death report (ADR), he said.