Rashami Desai defends Parag Tyagi from criticism for walking his pet dog post Shefali Jariwala's death

After Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise on Friday night, the industry has been left in shock. Her grieving husband, Parag Tyagi, was recently spotted walking their pet dog, Simbu. A video of the moment surfaced online, leading some to unfairly criticise Parag and question whether he was truly affected by his wife’s death. Now, actor Rashami Desai, who shared the Bigg Boss 13 house with Shefali, has come forward to defend Parag. Rashmi Desai defends Parag Tyagi over video of walking his dog after Shefali's death.

Rashmi Desai defends Parag Tyagi

On Saturday, Rashami took to Instagram and, re-sharing the video of Parag walking his dog, wrote, "Arreee bhaiya, let's spread kindness and compassion instead of judgment! Simba was more than just a pet - he was Shefali's beloved son. Her sudden passing leaves a huge void, and I urge the media to respect the family's grief and give them space during this difficult time. Let's show empathy and understanding, not sensationalism." For the unversed, Shefali and Rashami were quite close to each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

The video in question was taken outside Parag's Mum

Rashmi Desai defends Parag Tyagi.

bai residence on Saturday morning. It showed Parag walking his dog and avoiding the media. It also appeared that Parag was carrying a photo frame, probably of Shefali, making the moment even more emotional. Many questioned Parag, writing, "Was it necessary to take the dog out?" Another wrote, "Why does he look so relaxed?" Another asked, "Is he not sad?"

All about Shefali Jariwala's death

Parag rushed Shefali to the hospital on Friday night. However, she was declared dead on arrival, according to news agency PTI. Earlier, a reception staff member at the hospital also said she had died by the time she was brought in. A visibly distraught Parag was captured coming out of the hospital where Shefali had been taken. Mumbai Police sent Shefali's body for a post-mortem to Cooper Hospital.

While the initial reports claimed that Shefali, 42, died of a cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. A video of Shefali's mother, Sunita, crying inconsolably as she exited the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in a car has also surfaced. A woman hugged her and rested her head on her shoulder while another woman sat next to her. Many of Shefali's industry friends also expressed shock and disbelief over her sudden demise.