‘Tiku Talsania is doing well and is under observation after falling ill’: Rashami Desai

Tiku Talsania was attending a screening of Rashami Desai’s Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay in Mumbai when he felt discomfort, following which he was hospitalised. Now, Rashami is looking back at the whole thing, sayingshe was shocked to learn how he suddenly fell ill. Also read: Tiku Talsania hospitalised following heart attack: Report Tiku Talsania is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashami talks about her meeting with Tiku on Friday at the film screening.

On her meeting with Tiku

A video of Rashami meeting Tiku just before he fell ill at the screening has surfaced on social media. The video shows Tiku hugging and posing with Rashami.

“My meeting was good. When I met him, he was absolutely fine. And to assure his fans and well-wishes, he is in a better space surrounded by his loved ones. He is under observation at the moment,” Rashami tells us.

She adds, “He was fine when I met him, which can be seen in the videos too. He's a great talent and a wonderful human being. I'm really glad that people are praying for his speedy recovery”.

Recalling the moment when he fell ill, the actor admits that she didn’t get to know how and when it happened.

“After meeting me, he spoke to one of the attendees where he shared that he was not feeling well, and having pain. Following that discomfort, he was rushed to the hospital. It happened 15 minutes after I met him,” says Rashami.

Asked if she has reached out to the family, the actor says, “I know he is doing better. I have not messaged him at the moment because I don't think this is the right time to trouble the family".

Tiku hospitalised in Mumbai

Tiku Talsania, known for his roles in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997), was hospitalised on Friday. He is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

While initial reports claimed that he suffered a heart attack, his Deepti Talsania, in an interview with NDTV, clarified that it was a brain stroke.

"He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti said.

Tiku has most famously appeared in comic roles in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997). He has also featured in popular films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raju Chacha (2000), Hungama (2003), and Dhamaal (2007). He also had a memorable non-comic part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period romance Devdas.

Tiku was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. It was released last year.