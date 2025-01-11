Menu Explore
Tiku Talsania hospitalised following heart attack: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 11, 2025 01:46 PM IST

Actor Tiku Talsania is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He is 70 years old.

Actor Tiku Talsania, known for his roles in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997), reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Friday. He has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Also read: Tiku Talsania says he's 'slightly jobless': 'Sending out feelers that I'm an actor looking for work'

Tiku Talsania was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Tiku Talsania was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Tiku Talsania in hospital

According to News18, Tiku suffered a massive heart attack on Friday. The report cited several sources stating that the 70-year-old actor is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

A report by Telly Chakkar stated that the actor’s condition is critical. However, more details about his health update are awaited.

The actor was reportedly wasn’t feeling well after watching a film and was immediately admitted to the hospital, with the report mentioning that the actor reportedly “started vomiting and a wheelchair was quickly arranged to rush him to the hospital”.

Hindustan Times has reached out to his family members for comment and is awaiting their response.

More about Tiku Talsania's career

Tiku has most famously appeared in comic roles in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997). He has also featured in popular films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raju Chacha (2000), Hungama (2003), and Dhamaal (2007). He also had a memorable non-comic part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period romance Devdas.

Tiku's daughter Shikha Talsania is a popular actor now, and has featured in projects such as Satyaprem Ki Katha, Veere Di Wedding and Potluck. Tiku was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. It was released last year.

