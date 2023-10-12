Tiku Talsania says he's 'slightly jobless': 'Sending out feelers that I'm an actor looking for work'

Tiku Talsania, 69-year-old comic actor, who has most famously appeared in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997), has claimed that he's now ‘slightly jobless.’ In an interview with The Indian Express, Tiku said that he isn't getting the good parts despite auditioning and sending feelers. (Also Read: Tiku Talsania cites lack of new concepts in the entertainment scene for his absence from films) Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has been a part of films such as Raja (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Ishq (1997) among many others.

What Tiku said

Tiku attributed the lack of work to the changing era, where formula films have been replaced by story-oriented cinema in Bollywood. “Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story, or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don’t get work. I am slightly jobless right now (laughs). I want to work, but the right kind of roles are not coming my way.”

Tiku also said that he isn't sitting idle at home, but chasing work through every means possible, from auditions, via an agent, or through sending feelers to makers. “I am seeking work regularly. I have an agent, a team looking out for scripts and plays. They let me know about it, and if I am required to go for an audition, I go for an audition. Things have changed over a period of time, but one needs to be patient. Since Covid, working principle has been disrupted. Now, people are becoming sharper and more progressive. It’s become beautiful and I like the way we have to approach work now. I am waiting for people to call me. Also, I am sending out feelers that I am an actor looking for work. So, if there is a suitable role, then I’d love to do it. That’s the kind of approach we have,” Tiku added in the same interview.

Tiku is also known for popular films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raju Chacha (2000), Hungama (2003), and Dhamaal (2007). He also had a memorable non-comic part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period romance Devdas.

Tiku's daughter Shikha Talsania is a popular actor now, and was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Tiku was last seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON