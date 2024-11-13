Rashami Desai talks about facing casting couch when she was 16; recalls mom slapping her perpetrator

Rashami Desai recently talked about her harrowing casting couch experience. The actor revealed that someone tried to make her unconscious during an audition when she was 16 years old. Rashami, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, said that her mother slapped the perpetrator to teach him a lesson. (Also read: Rashami Desai recalls being homeless with ₹3.5 crore debt after divorce: ‘Even my friends thought I was difficult’) Rashami Desai recently shared about her casting couch experience as a teenager.

Rashami Desai on her casting couch experience

The actor while recalling her experience stated that, “Unfortunately I have been subjected to the same and I have spoken about it before. I remember I was called for an audition and when I went there, there was no one else except him. I was just 16 back then and he tried to get me unconscious. I was uncomfortable and somehow managed to come out from there and later, after a few hours, I told everything to my mother.”

She further said, “I remember the next day, I went to meet him with my mother and my mother had slapped him to teach a lesson. Casting couch is a real thing but then, every industry is about good and bad people. I am fortunate to have later worked with some fabulous people with whom I have had a good working experience. God has been kind.”

Rashami Desai's film and television career

Rashami made her acting debut with a cameo appearance in an Assamese film titled - Kanyadaan (2002). She later acted in Ravi Kishan starrer National Award winning Bhojpuri movie - Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar (2003). However, she shot to fame with the television shows - Uttaran (2019-2014) and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-2018). She has also featured in reality shows such as - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye 7, Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 15, The Khatra Khatra Show and Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.