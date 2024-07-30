Rashami Desai recalls being homeless with ₹3.5 crore debt after divorce: ‘Even my friends thought I was difficult’
Rashami Desai recently revealed about the tough phase when she was homeless for four days. The actor is known for her role in the daily soap - Uttaran.
Rashami Desai is well-known for portraying diverse characters in films, television, and web shows. The actor recently opened up about a difficult time in her life when she was homeless. During a podcast with Paras Chhabra on his YouTube channel, Rashami shared that after her divorce with Nandish Sandhu, she faced financial difficulties with a ₹3.5 crore debt and had to sleep in her car. (Also read: Bhavna Chauhan responds to Rashami Desai criticising her ad with Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins: ‘Koi mazak nahi udaya hai’)
Rashami Desai on issues after divorce
Rashami, while recalling the hardships immediately post her separation with Nandish, told, “I had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost ₹2.5 crore, and apart from that…I remember there was a total debt of ₹3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down. I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car. All my stuff was at my manager’s house. I was completely cut off from my family. Those days, rickshaw valas would have a meal for ₹20. It used to come in a plastic bag which had daal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway. These four days were very difficult.”
She further said, “I got divorced, even my friends started to think I was very difficult because I wasn’t expressive and I would go into my shell. My family thought all my decisions are wrong. I somehow paid off my loan but I was still too stressed all the time. I would not sleep. I would just work continuously. At that time, I started thinking, I would rather die.”
Rashami mentioned that several of her colleagues and team members supported her through that period, and yoga also played a significant role in her healing journey.
Rashami Desai's acting projects
Rashami made her acting debut with a cameo appearance in an Assamese film titled - Kanyadaan (2002). She later acted in Ravi Kishan starrer National Award winning Bhojpuri movie - Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar (2003). However, she shot to fame with the television shows - Uttaran (2019-2014) and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-2018).
