Rashami Desai recalls being homeless with 3.5 crore debt after divorce: ‘Even my friends thought I was difficult’

Rashami Desai is well-known for portraying diverse characters in films, television, and web shows. The actor recently opened up about a difficult time in her life when she was homeless. During a podcast with Paras Chhabra on his YouTube channel, Rashami shared that after her divorce with Nandish Sandhu, she faced financial difficulties with a ₹3.5 crore debt and had to sleep in her car. (Also read: Bhavna Chauhan responds to Rashami Desai criticising her ad with Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins: ‘Koi mazak nahi udaya hai’) Rashami Desai recalled when she was homeless immediately after her divorce.

Rashami Desai on issues after divorce

Rashami, while recalling the hardships immediately post her separation with Nandish, told, “I had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost ₹2.5 crore, and apart from that…I remember there was a total debt of ₹3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down. I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car. All my stuff was at my manager’s house. I was completely cut off from my family. Those days, rickshaw valas would have a meal for ₹20. It used to come in a plastic bag which had daal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway. These four days were very difficult.”

She further said, “I got divorced, even my friends started to think I was very difficult because I wasn’t expressive and I would go into my shell. My family thought all my decisions are wrong. I somehow paid off my loan but I was still too stressed all the time. I would not sleep. I would just work continuously. At that time, I started thinking, I would rather die.”

Rashami mentioned that several of her colleagues and team members supported her through that period, and yoga also played a significant role in her healing journey.

Rashami Desai's acting projects

Rashami made her acting debut with a cameo appearance in an Assamese film titled - Kanyadaan (2002). She later acted in Ravi Kishan starrer National Award winning Bhojpuri movie - Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar (2003). However, she shot to fame with the television shows - Uttaran (2019-2014) and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-2018).