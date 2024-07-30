 Rashami Desai recalls being homeless with ₹3.5 crore debt after divorce: ‘Even my friends thought I was difficult’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rashami Desai recalls being homeless with 3.5 crore debt after divorce: ‘Even my friends thought I was difficult’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jul 30, 2024 09:12 PM IST

Rashami Desai recently revealed about the tough phase when she was homeless for four days. The actor is known for her role in the daily soap - Uttaran.

Rashami Desai is well-known for portraying diverse characters in films, television, and web shows. The actor recently opened up about a difficult time in her life when she was homeless. During a podcast with Paras Chhabra on his YouTube channel, Rashami shared that after her divorce with Nandish Sandhu, she faced financial difficulties with a 3.5 crore debt and had to sleep in her car. (Also read: Bhavna Chauhan responds to Rashami Desai criticising her ad with Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins: ‘Koi mazak nahi udaya hai’)

Rashami Desai recalled when she was homeless immediately after her divorce.
Rashami Desai recalled when she was homeless immediately after her divorce.

Rashami Desai on issues after divorce

Rashami, while recalling the hardships immediately post her separation with Nandish, told, “I had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost 2.5 crore, and apart from that…I remember there was a total debt of 3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down. I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car. All my stuff was at my manager’s house. I was completely cut off from my family. Those days, rickshaw valas would have a meal for 20. It used to come in a plastic bag which had daal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway. These four days were very difficult.”

She further said, “I got divorced, even my friends started to think I was very difficult because I wasn’t expressive and I would go into my shell. My family thought all my decisions are wrong. I somehow paid off my loan but I was still too stressed all the time. I would not sleep. I would just work continuously. At that time, I started thinking, I would rather die.”

Rashami mentioned that several of her colleagues and team members supported her through that period, and yoga also played a significant role in her healing journey.

Rashami Desai's acting projects

Rashami made her acting debut with a cameo appearance in an Assamese film titled - Kanyadaan (2002). She later acted in Ravi Kishan starrer National Award winning Bhojpuri movie - Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar (2003). However, she shot to fame with the television shows - Uttaran (2019-2014) and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-2018).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashami Desai recalls being homeless with 3.5 crore debt after divorce: ‘Even my friends thought I was difficult’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On