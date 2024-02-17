Bhavna Chauhan responds to Rashami Desai criticising her ad with Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins: ‘Koi mazak nahi udaya hai’

Actor Bhavna Chauhan, who was recently seen with Ranveer Singh and adult star Johnny Sins in a sexual healthcare brand ad, has spoken about the criticism it received. Speaking with India Today, Bhavna said that the ‘original script was funnier’, but the team who made the ad ‘altered it'. (Also Read | Rashami Desai says Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins' ad 'feels like a slap') Bhavna Chauhan in a new ad with Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh.

Bhavna on her ad with Ranveer Singh facing criticism

Talking about the criticism the ad faced for 'making fun of TV shows', Bhavna said, "They are marketers and understand the ripple effect of such things. Honestly, the original script was funnier but they altered it accordingly. The intention has always been to make it look like a normal scene from a TV show so that it's viewed casually by everyone at home. They wanted the topic to be normalised."

Bhavna reacts to Rashami Desai slamming ad

Recently, actor Rashami Desai had criticised the ad, saying she 'felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television'. She also added that the ad felt like 'a slap', adding that she has 'a respectful journey in TV industry'. Reacting to it, Bhavna said that though she doesn't disregard Rashami, she never felt TV was disrespected during the making of the ad. Bhavna shared, "Koi mazak nahi udaya hai (No one made fun of the TV industry)."

About the sexual healthcare brand ad

The ad was a parody of an Indian TV drama. Bhavna played Kishu in the commercial, who is upset about her husband's (Johnny) sexual health issues. The ad showed Bhavna's character complaining to Ranveer's character about his brother, portrayed by Johnny, who struggles with erectile dysfunction.

The ad is written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team. Sharing the ad on his Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "It's bold to care." "Jethji helping Johnny was not on my 2024 bingo card," actor Vijay Varma commented.

"Baba you are bold and beautiful for doing this," actor Arjun Kapoor wrote. "Oh my God! Ranveer, you are the best. Only you could have pulled this off," actor Zareen Khan wrote. Actor Vikrant Massey dropped a couple of laughing emojis in the comment section.

