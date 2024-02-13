Rashami Desai says Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins' ad 'feels like a slap': I have a respectful journey in TV industry

Actor Rashami Desai has criticised the new ad on men's sexual healthcare, featuring Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Rashami re-shared the ad, originally posted by a paparazzo account. She said the ad 'felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television'. She also said that the ad feels like 'a slap', adding that she has 'a respectful journey in TV industry'. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor react to Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins' hilarious ad) Rashami Desai spoke about Ranveer Singha and Johnny Sins' ad.

What Rashami said

The actor wrote, “I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all the #Bollywood films also and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television.”

Rashami says Ranveer's ad 'feels like a slap'

She then added, “Because we always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry because I feel it’s a slap."

Rashami concluded her note, "May be I’m overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt because I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (folded hands emoji). #msorryfornotbeingsorry."

Ranveer's ad

Ranveer Singh on Monday shared the ad also starring Johnny Sins. Sharing the ad on his Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "It's bold to care." The ad is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Johnny are dressed in traditional wear. Ranveer's ad with Johnny has been trending on the internet ever since the actor posted it online. A number of TV stars lauded the ad, including Nakuul Mehta and Karan Kundrra.

