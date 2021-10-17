Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s lawyer on how his strategy was different from Aryan Khan’s case: ‘I got jail custody'

Aryan Khan, 23-year-old son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is yet to get relief in the cruise ship drugs case. The star kid is lodged at the Arthur Road jail despite several efforts to get a bail. Now advocate Ayaz Khan, who had handled cases such as Fardeen Khan's drugs case, to the more recent Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's case, has shared how he managed to keep his clients away from the bars.

Citing the example of Bharti-Haarsh's case, Ayaz said he had ensured that the couple went in jail custody instead of the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Talking to a leading daily, Ayaz said the NCB had found 80 gms of contraband in Bharti and Haarsh's office and home which was much more than what Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant had on him.

He added, “They were produced in court on Sunday, I immediately applied for jail custody, although the NCB wanted to take custody. Not for Bharti but they were insisting on Haarsh’s custody. They could’ve investigated a lot through Harsh, so I made sure I got them jail custody on the first day, so that they are out of NCB custody. Getting them into JC meant we could get bail the next day, now the case is pending."

Opening up about why he went for that option, he said, "because you don’t know what angles can open up in the investigation. Sometimes you can fabricate evidence, sometimes you can plant evidence, sometimes you can knockout statements. Right or wrong can only be proved after the trial.”

After the arrest, Aryan, alongwith, seven other accused arrested by the NCB, underwent a counseling session. A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases would pass order on Aryan's bail plea on October 20.

During counselling by officials including NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for "social and financial upliftment of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, said an agency officiaL

(With PTI inputs)