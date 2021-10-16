Farah Khan Ali teaches NCB millennial vocabulary after its interpretation of Aryan Khan’s ‘let’s have a blast’ text

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali addressed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a new tweet and gave them a crash course in millennial lingo. This comes after the agency flagged Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp message to Arbaaz Merchant - ‘let’s have a blast’ - to the special NDPS court earlier this week.

“Dear NCB, the millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know. FOMO - Fear of missing out, SICK - Something that is cool, DOPE - Something Excellent, GOAT - Greatest of all time, BLAST - To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein,” Farah tweeted, along with a screenshot containing explanations of more phrases used by millennials, including ‘salty’, ‘thirsty’ and ‘tea’.

— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 16, 2021

Aryan, elder son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was arrested along with Arbaaz and others by the NCB earlier this month in a drug-related case. He is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. A special NDPS court in Mumbai has reserved its order on his bail application till October 20.

On Thursday, additional solicitor general Anil Singh, arguing on behalf of the NCB, asked the court to note the WhatsApp chat between Aryan and Arbaaz, in which they talked about ‘having a blast’. Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai suggested that the message was misinterpreted by the NCB.

“Today’s generation has a means of communication, which is English...not the Queen’s English...it’s sometimes what the older generation will call torture. The way they communicate is very different,” he said. “Conversations on chats can often be misunderstood. WhatsApp chats are supposed to be private conversations. But I am told there are no messages or conversations on the mobile about the rave party,” he added.

Previously, too, Farah came out in support of Shah Rukh. “SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk,” she had tweeted.

Farah’s sister, interior designer Sussanne Khan, and former brother-in-law, actor Hrithik Roshan, have also written messages of support for Aryan.