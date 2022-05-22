Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film shows good growth, earns 18 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going from strength to strength at the box office. After a solid ₹14 crore opening on Friday, the film registered a solid growth on the second day, earning ₹18 crore, taking its total two-day haul to an impressive ₹32.45 crore. This makes the Anees Bazmee film the best Bollywood opener in 2022. Also read: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending Bollywood’s ‘dry spell’

On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film was on course for ₹50+ crore opening weekend and should cross the 100-crore mark soon. He wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Biz jumps across #India... Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets... Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ 100 cr... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to the popular 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amisha Patel, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part who reprised his role in the sequel as Chhota Pandit. The sequel also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

The film’s success has been noted by the industry. On Saturday, actor Kangana Ranaut extended her greetings to the film’s team for ending the ‘dry spell at the Hindi box office’. Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office…congratulations to the entire team of the film.” Kangana tagged both Kartik and Kiara in the post. Incidentally, Kangana’s own film Dhaakad also released alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the final trade figures for Dhaakad weren’t released, initial estimates indicated a disappointing opening for the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success at the box office has indeed broken a bad run for Hindi films. Most recent Hindi films haven’t fared too well at the ticket counter. Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar could only collect ₹3 crore on its opening day. The numbers for Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, John Abraham’s Attack, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 were similar. The last Hindi film to do well was Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which earned approximately ₹340 crore at the box office despite a slow o.

