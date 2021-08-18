Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a lustful desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo

The trailer for the upcoming film Bhoot Police was released on Wednesday. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor play ghostbusters in the upcoming horror-comedy, slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Saif Ali Khan's character Vibhooti is an agnostic, and is in the ghostbusting profession only out of greed, while Arjun Kapoor's character takes his job seriously, and says that he's been given the responsibility. Arjun’s Chiraunji carries a book he calls ‘baba ki kitab’, which he consults regularly.

The trailer appears to be a combination of the hit Hollywood film franchise Ghostbusters and the children's cartoon Scooby-Doo -- complete with a gang that drives around in a van.

Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..."

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, who essay the roles of Maya and Kanika, respectively, are also seen in the trailer.

Earlier this week, Arjun had shared the first teaser in an Instagram post. The teaser showed them setting off on their mission to catch ghosts in their van as they crossed a jungle with a spooky atmosphere.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film also stars actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, it will now release digitally.