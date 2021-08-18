Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a lustful desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo
bollywood

Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a lustful desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo

The first trailer for Bhoot Police was released on Wednesday. The upcoming Disney+ Hotstar horror-comedy stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police.

The trailer for the upcoming film Bhoot Police was released on Wednesday. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor play ghostbusters in the upcoming horror-comedy, slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Saif Ali Khan's character Vibhooti is an agnostic, and is in the ghostbusting profession only out of greed, while Arjun Kapoor's character takes his job seriously, and says that he's been given the responsibility. Arjun’s Chiraunji carries a book he calls ‘baba ki kitab’, which he consults regularly.

The trailer appears to be a combination of the hit Hollywood film franchise Ghostbusters and the children's cartoon Scooby-Doo -- complete with a gang that drives around in a van.

Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..."

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, who essay the roles of Maya and Kanika, respectively, are also seen in the trailer.

Earlier this week, Arjun had shared the first teaser in an Instagram post. The teaser showed them setting off on their mission to catch ghosts in their van as they crossed a jungle with a spooky atmosphere.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor introduces Chiraunji from Bhoot Police, talks of unravelling 'supernatural powers' with laughter

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film also stars actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, it will now release digitally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhoot police saif ali khan arjun kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Bhoot Police first footage: Watch Saif Ali Khan's Vibhooti in action, wearing wonky headgear

PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:49 PM IST
bollywood

Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez introduce Maya and Kanika from Bhoot Police. See new posters

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 04:51 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets about dosa maker whose skills can put robots to shame

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

Men help flipped turtle get back to the sea. Old clip goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP